We know being stuck at home can make you crazy, especially when you have tiny humans afoot.
Luckily, it's spring right now and you've got all of Tucson —both inside AND outside — at your disposal. (We've got another list of indoor places to play for when those temperatures rise).
Here are some kid-friendly ways to get out of the house, so everyone can keep their sanity.
Read a book
Mildred & Dildred
The local children's toy store, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, hosts a story time for kids 4 and under (but you can bring older kids, too) every week. The store is in La Encantada, so you can hit up story time, explore the shop and then stroll the outdoor mall.
When: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit mildredanddildred.com for more information.
Your nearest library
The Pima County Public Library branches have lots of activities for kids — most notably, an abundance of story times. You'll find story times in English and Spanish and designed for specific age groups. Tip: Two libraries are closed for upgrades this spring. The Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th Street, will be closed Friday, April 5 until Friday, May 17 and the Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave., is closed from Wednesday, April 17 until Sunday, May 5.
When: Check your branch library
Cost: Free
Tiny Tales for Tots
Once or twice a month, a children's story character (think the Little Mermaid or Mary Poppins) leads a story time and sing-along for preschool-age children at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Tip: Story time is in the Enchanted Realm, which is legitimately magical. There's a gigantic tree, tiny fairies and mini villages.
When: Wednesdays, 10:30-11 a.m. April 17, May 15, June 19 and July 17. And on Saturdays quarterly.
Cost: Free for members; included in admission ($10.50 for adults, $7 for ages 4-17 and free for kids 3 and younger).
Meet other moms
Mama and Baby Yoga
This class at Tucson Yoga, 150 S. Fourth Ave., is designed for new moms with babies that aren't crawling yet, but mobile kiddos are welcome, too. Breathe, stretch, rebuild core strength and meet other moms.
When: Thursdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 drop-in
Visit tucsonyoga.com for more information.
Tucson Moms play groups
This local nonprofit organizes play groups and family events all over Tucson for parents and caregivers with babies and preschoolers.
When: Varies
Cost: Membership for a full year costs $38 and includes access to play groups and events. There's also a mini membership and summer membership (May 1 to Aug. 31) that cost less. You can try a play group for free before you sign up.
Visit tucsonmoms.com for more information.
Get outside
The Loop
Pack everyone into the strollers and take a walk on the Loop, a car-free pathway that spans about 131 miles. You'll get some exercise and everyone will get some fresh air. Here's a map.
When: Dawn to dusk
Cost: Free!
Nature Play Days at Reid Park Zoo
Kids will get to play outdoors at the Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, while learning about nature. Themes include camping and the beach. Or just go whenever to see all the zoo animals.
When: Nature Play Days are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays April 27 and May 25.
Cost: Nature Play Days are free with zoo admission ($10.50 for an adult; $6.50 for kids 2-14; free for younger children)
Go here for more info.
The park
You knew this one. We know. But maybe give a new park a try. Here are lists of parks in Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita. Tip: Himmel Park just got a new playground that has separate play areas for big kids and little kids. Udall Park also has a new playground. And Marana's new Tangerine Sky Community Park has zip lines, dog parks and gorgeous mountain views.
When: Park hours vary.
Cost: Free!
Splash pads
We're heading into prime splash pad season — warm enough for the kids to play, but not so hot you're dying while you watch (maybe; it could get to the 90s next week 😭). City of Tucson splash pads are already open. Check out Catalina Park Splash Pad, 925 N. Fourth Ave., and Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad, 2536 N. Castro Ave. in the Balboa Heights Neighborhood Park. The Splash Pad at Marana Heritage River Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road, opens April 6.
Hours: Vary
Cost: Free!
Play pretend
Children's Museum
The Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave., has lots of hands-on activities that will help your little ones learn. The Children's Museum Oro Valley, 11015 N. Oracle Road, is geared more toward babies and toddlers.
When: Tucson: Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oro Valley: Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Tucson: $9 for adults and kids; infants younger than 1 are free. Admission is $3 per person on the third day of each month. Oro Valley: $7 for adults and kids; infants younger than 1 are free. Admission is $2 per person on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
Visit childrensmuseumtucson.org for more information.
Our Play Place
Bring the kids to this indoor play place and party space on the northwest side at 3951 W. Costco Drive. There are play houses, slides and a craft area. Tip: Our Play Place is planning to expand to the east side and Sahuarita in the near future.
When: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $10 for each child; $3 off each additional sibling. Grown-ups play free.
Visit ourplayplace.com for more information.
Packrat Playhouse
The 4000-square-foot, indoor exhibit at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, shrinks your kiddos down to the size of a packrat so they can scale a prickly pear cactus and scamper through tunnels and down slides. There's also a designated toddler area with with a rattlesnake crawl-through and Gila-monster slide.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Cost: Free with museum admission of $16.95; $8.95 children 3-12. Younger kids get in free.