If you’re the type of person who gets excited when Halloween decorations start showing up in stores before summer is even over, this date night is for you.

Maybe you’ve already started rewatching your favorite horror movies. Maybe you’ve got a Halloween playlist ready to go. Or maybe you’re just counting down the days until spooky season officially arrives.

The good news? You don’t have to wait until October. Even in the middle of Tucson’s summer heat, there are plenty of ways to embrace spooky season a little early.

Here’s how I’d plan a Summerween-inspired date night.

Start with a little spooky shopping

The best themed dates start by getting into the spirit.

If you’re drawn to the witchy side of Halloween, stop by Monsoon Mystics to browse crystals, candles, tarot decks and other mystical finds. If slashers and spooky collectibles are more your thing, head over to Evil Face Entertainment instead. Or, if shopping inside a former funeral home sounds more your style, wander through Mourning Star Curio Shoppe and see what eerie treasures you can uncover.

You don’t have to spend much. Pick out one small souvenir each, whether it’s a spooky candle, creepy collectible or Halloween decoration you’ll proudly put out months before everyone else.

Grab dinner before the scares

No date night is complete without food.

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For this one, Serial Grillers is an easy choice. The Tucson favorite leans into classic scary movies with themed decor and a menu full of references that horror fans will appreciate, making it a natural fit to get fueled up for the action. Try one of their killer monthly specials like the Pearl Cheeseburger or the Grabber Pizza.

Choose your scare level

Now comes the fun part.

The rest of the night depends on your vibe.

If you and your partner are feeling adventurous, book a Freaky Foot Tour with Tucson Ghost Tours. The evening walking tour takes you through downtown while sharing stories of Tucson’s haunted history. Whether you’re a skeptic or convinced you’ll spot something paranormal, it’s a memorable way to experience the city after dark.

If a cozy night sounds more your speed, head home with your favorite movie snacks and settle in for a horror movie marathon instead. I recently watched “Obsession” on Peacock, and if you’re looking for a thriller that will have you questioning everyone, it’s a great pick. Fair warning: you might spend the rest of the night giving your partner suspicious side-eye.

You can also check what spooky films are playing at The Loft Cinema if you’d rather catch one on the big screen. Afterward, compare notes: Who got scared first? Which ghost story or movie moment will stick with you the longest?

Bonus: Check out a Summerween event

If you’re planning your date later this month, Tucson already has several Summerween celebrations happening around town.

Browse the Tucson Terror & Oddities Summerween Scream Market, grab themed drinks during Slasher Summer at R Bar, celebrate at Hotel Congress’ Summerween party or stop by the Summerween’s Revenge Market.

Think spooky vendors, costumes, live music, creepy collectibles and plenty of people who are just as excited for Halloween as you are.