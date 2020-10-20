Monthslong quarantines, coupled with a general lack of consumer confidence have left independent restaurants hanging by a thread.
Here are three ways you can help support local restaurants, beyond buying takeout:
- Check out the website for the Arizona Small Restaurant Coalition. This group is lobbying at the state level to create a restaurant stabilization plan to provide financial relief, eviction protection and more. Restaurant owners can also sign an open letter to Senator Krysten Sinema.
- At the national level, the Independent Restaurant Coalition is lobbying Congress to pass the Restaurants Act, which would establish a $120 billion Independent Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Members of the public can learn more about this organization at its website, and even send their local representative an email.
- Check out Thirst's website and find out more about becoming a community organizer for Tucson. This grassroots organization is trying to make COVID-19 a valid claim for business interruption insurance, which would require insurance companies to pay out to local restaurants. If you're interested in more information, contact DeFeo at aaron@littleritualsbar.com.
"It’s not an either/or proposition. People should do all of these things," says Arizona bartender Aaron DeFeo, an advocate for independent restaurants across the state.
Keep this resource bookmarked because knowledge is power. Below you'll see a list of every local restaurant that has made it public that they are permanently shutting down. Have I missed one? Email me at aberlin@tucson.com.
Café Poca Cosa
This nationally-celebrated Mexican restaurant had been in downtown Tucson since the mid-1980s, and grew into a symbol of our food scene. Owner Suzana Davila closed Café Poca Cosa when the quarantines started in March, and only recently announced the permanent closure via press release. “Clearly, this is not how I imagined my business would culminate. I always envisioned passing the business on to my hard-working children, who have been actively involved in the business for many years,” it read. Read more.
Green Feet Brewing
This southside brewery has been in business since 2016, owned by Air Force veteran Scott Petersen and partner Jen Reynard. They announced back in mid-August that they'd close Oct. 16 or "when the beer ran out," wrote Cathalena E. Burch in the Star. Located in an industrial park near Davis-Monthan Airforce Base, the small spot had an intimate vibe and a neighborhood bar atmosphere.
The Meet Rack
One of Tucson's most "eclectic" dive bars, The Meet Rack was known for its pitchers of mixed drinks, the owner who called himself God and the branding iron he used on his customers. When the bar permanently closed in October, owner Jim Anderson had branded a total of 3,545 people with a likeness of his own face, including four people who came just to be branded on the last day. RIP. Read more.
Perfecto's Mexican Grill Express
This spinoff of the popular South Twelfth Avenue restaurant was forced to close its doors after almost three years on Park and Irvington. Housed in an old Sonic drive-in, Perfecto's Express was a more casual version of the original restaurant where you could customize your own dishes similar to a Chipotle. The original Perfecto's is still going strong. Read more.
Public Brewhouse
For five years, Public Brewhouse was a hidden gem nanobrewery tucked back off Fourth Avenue. The bar did most of its business in person, and didn't sell its beers in markets around town. When the pandemic hit, they were losing money by just doing takeout, so they decided to close their doors for good in October. Read more.
Rincon Market
This 94-year-old market was forced to close its doors in early June when the current owners were locked out by landlords for failure to pay rent. It was most recently owned by Peter Wilke of Time Market, who decided to temporarily close at the beginning of the pandemic. The market had one of the best cheese and fish counters in Tucson. Read more.
Alibaba Mediterranean
Alibaba was the go-to spot in the campus area for Persian and Middle Eastern staples like falafel, meat kabobs and unique items like sabzi beef stew. They also had a substantial vegetarian menu, which made them popular with the student crowd. They shut their doors in June, emptying out their space and taking down the colorful sign in front. Read more.
Athens on 4th Ave.
Owner Andreas Delfakis closed his doors June 20 after almost three decades of business. Athens on 4th Ave. was once one of Tucson's most popular upscale restaurants, but had suffered a series of blows including prolonged construction during the development of the Fourth Avenue Streetcar. Athens was known for its Greek specialties, like moussaka and flaming saganaki. Read more.
Bianchi's in Marana
The second location of the popular westside Italian restaurant was inside a 7,000-square foot building that was most recently home to a steakhouse. Bianchi's Marana outpost was doing well up until the pandemic started, but then it all ground to a halt. "It's such a beautiful building. It’s just not meant to be a pickup and delivery place," said owner Vincent Bianchi in a recent Arizona Daily Star article. "It’s not what anybody wanted. One day you're jamming and then nothing.” He closed his doors March 31. Read more.
Chicago Bar
Chicago Bar had been a staple in the local music scene since 1978, and had hosted countless blues concerts, reggae dance parties and karaoke sessions. But the business wasn't able to survive being mostly closed for several months when the pandemic hit in March. Owners posted on Facebook in late June that they would not be reopening. Read more.
Gee's Garden
Gee's Garden was the first Chinese buffet in the state of Arizona when it opened in 1975, said owner Joan Gee. But the restaurant was most popular for its traditional dim sum service, which it started in 1995. The restaurant was forced to close in June after the new owner Eddie Lau fell behind on rent. Read more.
Mestizos
This contemporary Mexican restaurant opened in a small building on St. Mary's Road and Grande last November. The business wasn't open long enough to gain the momentum, and on April 2 the owners posted on Facebook that they were closing. Fortunately, you can still visit their sister restaurant Machi in Nogales, Arizona.
Rigo’s on Oracle
A sign of new eating trends brought on by the pandemic, the southside icon Rigo's was forced to close its second location on Oracle Road. Rigo's is known for its daily all-you-can-eat buffet, which just didn't work during the time of COVID. The owners announced they were closing May 15, after almost 10 years at that location. "Lots of great memories have been made. We hope to see you, and continue to be make even more memories in our south location and Benson location," reads the Facebook post.