In Tucson, spring is ice cream season. Anyone who loves ice cream cones can tell you that the summer sun will melt ice cream over your closed fist in a matter of seconds. I honestly believe the Tucson area could handle even more locally-made ice cream spots, but for now we have at least 13.

No matter your craving, Tucson has the ice cream diversity to suit your needs. If you want something chock-full of inventive add-ins, I'd go to The Screamery or Hub. If you're more interested in simple, elegant flavors, Frost or Sullivan's might be more up your alley. If you're dairy-free, Julie's Guilt-Free Sweet Treats makes dozens of flavors of vegan ice cream. Enjoy!

Bella’s Gelato Shoppe

This midtown gelateria got its start as a food truck. They have a rotating menu of over 50 flavors and offer espresso to top your gelato to make a treat called affogato.

Location: 2648 E. Speedway

Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday | 1-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday | Closed Monday

For more information, check out their website.

Blue Ice Gelato

Gelato is lighter than ice cream, its custard usually made with less cream and no egg yolks. Yet, it's no less decadent, with extravagant flavors and silky texture. Blue Ice, located in the Catalina Foothills, has over 50 flavors of the refreshing treat, including fig mascarpone, honeydew cucumber and vegan sorbet options. They are, however, only open on weekends.

Location: 6878 E. Sunrise Dr.

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday | Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday | Closed Monday-Thursday

For more information, check out their website.

Brushfire Creamery

Brushfire Creamery is almost like a speakeasy of ice cream located in Brushfire BBQ. You think the brisket is the main event, and the ice cream is like their seasoned fries: a delightful side dish. Wrong! The ice cream is worth a trip in and of itself, especially if you like your ice cream decadently thick and creamy.

While the creamery is located at their east-side location, a smaller selection of flavors is available at their other spot in midtown.

Locations: East side, 7080 E. 22nd St. | Midtown, 2745 N. Campbell Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday

For more information, check out their website.

Ceres

Ceres' soft serve is inspired by owner Carolyn O'Connor's upbringing in Syracuse, New York. Each week Ceres debuts two new flavors, which can be enjoyed on their own or swirled together. Toppings also rotate, from mini chocolate chips to triple berry sauce.

Warning: Ceres makes all their soft serve in one batch at the beginning of their week. If you wait until Sunday afternoon, they might be sold out.

Soft serve will also be available at Ceres' sister restaurant, Noodies, when it opens soon. Read our story to find out more.

Location: 77 W. Washington St.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

For more information, check out their website.

Desert Dream

This Fourth Avenue ice cream parlor specializes in charming sundaes. They offer 36 flavors of ice cream, including blueberry lavender cheesecake and black raspberry chocolate chip. They also dip their own cones with all kinds of chocolates and sometimes even rainbow sprinkles.

Location: 210 N. Fourth Ave.

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday | Noon to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday

For more information, check out their Facebook page.

Frost

While Frost has expanded to an empire, with locations from Irvine, California, to Kuwait City, Kuwait, they got their start in Tucson, when two Tucsonans visited Italy and brought back a master gelato maker. My first favorite flavor of ice cream was their coconut gelato, which I still can't resist whenever I visit.

Locations: Casas Adobes, 7131 N. Oracle Road | La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. | East side, 7301 E. Tanque Verde Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday | 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

For more information, check out their website.

Frozen Delight

One of my favorite everyday Tucson memories was one morning, while picking up Bubbe's Bagels, I saw an older woman sitting alone at a table in Frozen Delight. She was reading the newspaper with a tiny cup of espresso. The winter sun cast gently through the window onto this little scene. It felt very European, and totally out of place for a strip mall, albeit a nice one. It made me want to make Frozen Delight part of my daily routine, especially their tart frozen yogurt. While their ice cream offerings are not made locally (they're Thrifty brand), their frozen yogurt is!

Location: 1101 N. Wilmot Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday | Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

For more information, check out their website.

Hub Ice Cream Parlor

What can we say about Hub that hasn't been said before? The ice cream parlor is a flagship downtown eatery. They make wacky flavors, using ingredients like honeycomb and Peeps. If you have a favorite, you have to carefully watch their rotating menu to see when it will be available again. Their ice cream can come in a cup, house-made waffle cone, bubble waffle, cookie sandwich or choco taco.

You can also get their ice cream at their restaurant across the street at 266 E. Congress St. or in pints at Flora's Market Run.

Location: 245 E. Congress St.

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday | Noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

For more information, check out their website.

Julie’s Guilt-Free Sweet Treats

The only dairy-free ice creamery on our list, Julie's Guilt-Free Sweet Treats, offers 21 different flavors. While you are sure to find your favorite classics like vanilla and pistachio, Julie also concocts flavors that sparkle, like peach cobbler, mango coconut and amaretto cheesecake. Because she's operating out of a ghost kitchen, orders are limited to pickup and delivery, but outdoor seating is available if you give her a heads up.

Location: 613 E. Delano St.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday | Closed Friday-Saturday

For more information, check out their LinkTree. Read our story about Julie’s Guilt-Free Sweet Treats here.

Licks Catalina

This brand-new ice cream shop just opened in Catalina. They offer bubble waffle cones and blend cereals like Cap'n Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, Reese's Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch into their ice cream. They also have dairy-free flavors and gluten-free cone options.

Location: Catalina, 16130 N. Oracle Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

For more information, check out their Instagram page.

The Screamery

The Screamery is one of Tucson's innovators of ice cream. They start by only natural ingredients in their award-winning ice creams. An in-house pasteurization process allows them to infuse inventive flavors into their cream. They shine their best with kitchen sink flavors like cowboy cookie and munchies.

Locations: Midtown, 2545 E. Speedway | Downtown, 250 E. Congress St. | East side, 50 S. Houghton Road | Marana, 5920 Arizona Pavilions Dr.

For their hours, check out these sites: Midtown | Downtown | East side | Marana

For more information, check out their website.

Sullivan’s Eatery and Creamery

Sullivan's chocolate malted ice cream might be my favorite ice cream in all of Tucson. I love the malt that makes the chocolatey flavor pop and the dessert's creamy texture.

What makes Sullivan's ice creams stand out is a commitment to the good stuff: their ice creams clock in at 16% butterfat. The ice cream parlor is part of a family restaurant, which has the quaint, retro décor I loved as a kid. Sullivan's has the charm of an old-fashioned soda fountain and flavors that are classic for good reason: they're delicious.

Unfortunately, Sullivan's is closing this June after a 45-year run in Tucson. My advice: stock up on some pints while you can.

Location: 6444 N. Oracle Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday | 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday | Noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday

For more information, check out their website.

Sundaze Yogurt

Set in the Foothills, Sundaze offers an eclectic interior and over 75 flavors of frozen yogurt, including fat-free and sugar-free options. They also make smoothies!

Location: 4777 E. Sunrise Dr.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday | 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday | Closed Sunday

For more information, check out their website.