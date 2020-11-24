Wait, what about the pie? You've planned your whole menu and completely forgotten about dessert. (I mean who can blame you, Aunt Judy usually took care of that.)
Well here's a short list of local Tucson bakeries that are open the day before Thanksgiving for your last-minute pie needs. Beyond Bread's pie shop Back Dough is baking hundreds of 6-inch pies and will have plenty on hand for you to choose from.
So go ahead and add some sweetness to your life. We all know we sure need it. Happy Thanksgiving!
Back Dough by Beyond Bread
6260 E. Speedway, suite 100, phone: 520-629-4111, website: beyondbread.com/backdough
The bakery behind Beyond Bread is preparing more than 30 different kinds of pies including pecan, chocolate pecan, pumpkin and pumpkin cream cheese, apple, cherry and more. Pies are 6 inches and cost $7.25 each. There are no preorders, but the store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, and bakers will be on hand all day on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Pickup hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Thanksgiving Day
Nadine's Bakery
4553 E. Broadway, phone: 520-326-0735, website: facebook.com/NadinesTucson/
This local bakery and cake shop is preparing a number of pies for sale the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. They recommend you place an order as soon as possible to make sure they have your favorites. Pies include regular and nondairy pumpkin, apple crumb, blueberry, pecan, chocolate cream, key lime and more.
Price: pies are $13.95
Village Bakehouse
7882 N. Oracle Road, phone: 520-531-0977, website: villagebakehouse.com
The Oro Valley bakery will have a selection of Thanksgiving pies, as well as dinner rolls and bread, available for last-minute pickup or special order. Pies include pumpkin and pecan, apple, cherry, blueberry and strawberry rhubarb. They're also doing smaller 4-inch individual pies as well. Call 520-531-0977 to place a special order, or show up the day before Thanksgiving on a first-come-first-served basis.
Price: 4-inch pies start at $4.75 each, 10-inch pies start at $15.95