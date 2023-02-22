Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2021. We updated it in 2023.

Tucson is home to lots of brunch spots. So many that we ventured over to the wonderful people of Instagram and asked our followers what restaurants are their go-tos.

Here's to cinnamon roll pancakes, baked eggs and mimosas! 🥂

5 Points Market & Restaurant

756 S. Stone Ave., 520-623-3888

Recommended by: Chris, @chris.411

Chris' favorite dish: The huevos rancheros.

Many years ago, our former food writer Andi Berlin raved about the breakfast salad at 5 Points... and their huevos rancheros... and the smoked salmon benedict.

Baja Cafe

Multiple locations

Recommended by: Cindy Pastorius, @cindyinthedesert

Cindy's favorite dish: "My favorite thing at Baja Cafe depends on my mood," she says. But if she wants something sweet, her go-to is the snickerdoodle pancake. As for savory, her favorite is the corned beef and eggs (she loves the restaurant's gouda sauce).

When we asked our Instagram followers what their favorite brunch spot is, Baja Cafe was the most common answer. Other menu recommendations included the huevos rancheros, the short rib tots, the Wyatt Earp benedict, the Road Runner benedict, and the liege waffle (and yes, the snickerdoodle pancake came up more than once).

Barista del Barrio

1002 N. Grande Ave., 520-244-5285

Recommended by: Tucson Localista, @tucsonlocalista

Tucson Localista's favorite dish: Chorizo burrito with potatoes, beans, cheese, sour cream and green chile, paired with an iced horchesso with CBD shots.

It's not uncommon to find a line of hungry (and thirsty) diners standing outside Barista del Barrio, which was founded in 2017 initially as a small coffee cart. Recommendations from other readers included the bacon burrito, the machaca burrito — and a cold brew with lechera is 10/10, according to @earthsbones.

Bisbee Breakfast Club

Multiple locations

Recommended by: Regan Hamm, @reghammbone

Regan's favorite dish: The chorizo rancheros, which come with corn tortillas, refried beans, scrambled eggs and chorizo, plus veggies and cheese.

Bisbee Breakfast Club started in Bisbee in 2005 and now has several locations in Arizona. Also recommended by a reader: the biscuits and gravy.

Blue Willow

2616 N. Campbell Ave., 520-327-7577

Recommended by: Jennie Bass, @jbass12

Jennie's favorite dish: The Blue Willow Breakfast Special and the Tucson Mimosa. She says, "That prickly pear syrup is 🔥🔥"

Blue Willow has been a staple in Tucson for decades, opening in 1978 by Janet Seidler who also added a gift shop. The gift shop still exists today, selling lots of quirky and fun gifts — some Tucson-related — at the front of the restaurant. Readers also recommended the cinnamon roll pancake, the fried egg and bacon jam sandwich, and the Sonoran Carnitas Benedict.

Bread and Butter Cafe

4321 E. 22nd St., 520-327-0004

Recommended by: Hola Focaccia, @holyfocaccia_

Holy Focaccia's favorite dish: Green chile and cheese omelette with an English muffin.

Pro tip: keep an eye out on Bread and Butter's Facebook page to hear about specials and new menu items.

Buendia

2530 N. First Ave., 520-849-8487

Recommended by: Venisa Garcia-Worley, @venisa.worley

Venisa's favorite dish: The chilaquiles.

Buendia is relatively newer to the brunch scene, but it very quickly became the spot where our food writer Ellice Lueders found her favorite tamale in Tucson. (It's stuffed inside a poblano pepper.)

Cafe a la C'Art

150 N. Main Ave., 520-628-8533

Recommended by: Kelly Deininger, @kelly.deininger

Kelly's favorite dish: Portobello omelette with an iced coffee. "They also have yummy items in their pastry case to drink with your morning tea or coffee," she says, also noting her love for the restaurant's patio.

Cafe a la C'art is tucked inside the Tucson Museum of Art courtyard, with a lush garden patio. There's a full pastry case, plus a full menu for breakfast and lunch.

Cappy's Breakfast Cafe

917 W. Prince Road, 520-777-6552

Recommended by: Victoria Rose Whiteside, @i_will_be_victorious777

Victoria's favorite dish: Chorizo with beans, salsa and tortillas.

Cappy's serves up breakfast and lunch seven days a week. The menu has all the classic breakfast favorites, from chicken fried steak to French toast to breakfast burritos.

Cup Cafe

311 E. Congress St., 520-798-1618

Recommended by: Betsy Labiner, @betsyl17

Betsy's favorite dish: Cast iron baked eggs, which includes two poached eggs, ham, leeks and cheese. "I like to put in the potatoes that come as a side and mix it all up," Betsy says. She also loves the Mocha Azteca — milk, espresso, cocoa powder, cinnamon, chili powder, cayenne and vanilla syrup.

Cup Cafe is located in the historic Hotel Congress, which also serves dinner. Hotel Congress was built in 1919 and Cup Cafe opened in 1990. A reader also praised the scrambled tofu at the Cup, in addition to other vegan-friendly items.

Flora's Market Run

2513 E. Sixth St., 520-771-9141

Recommended by: Tiff, @tiffanistickler

Tiff's favorite dish: Breakfast pizza, lemon ricotta pancakes and avocado toast.

Flora's Market Run is from the breakfast masterminds behind Prep & Pastry, so its recommendation comes as no surprise.

Frida's Cafe

5526 E. Grant Road, 520-367-4711

Recommended by: Caroline, @creativecactusgirl

Caroline's favorite dish: "All of the egg dishes are delicious and I love the fresh squeezed juice!"

Frida's Cafe quietly opened last year near Tucson Medical Center, offering a menu of breakfast and lunch favorites.

Ghini's French Caffe

1803 E. Prince Road, 520-326-9095

Recommended by: Phyllis Zapor, @phylliszapor

Favorite dish: Strawberry crepes, mimosas and Ghini's signature dish: Eggs Provencal.

Coralie Satta, who started helping her mom and grandma in the kitchen at the age of 2, opened Ghini’s in 1992. A reader also recommended the Croque Madame — and the French onion soup was recommended twice.

Goodness Fresh Food & Juice

2502 N. Campbell Ave., 520-777-4465

Recommended by: Nick Costello, @coste77o

Nick's favorite dish: The Morning Bowl, which comes with quinoa, kale, peppers, mushrooms, turkey, sausage, eggs and chipotle aioli, which Nick says "can't be beat!"

Goodness serves a menu of breakfast favorites, açaí bowls, vegan burgers, sandwiches and salads. There's also a selection of juice cleanses. One reader also recommended the Azteca steak bowl, which she said is also tasty with tofu!

Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro

5845 N. Oracle Road, 520-408-9000

Recommended by: Trose, @trissina

Gourmet Girls has a whole menu of gluten-free goodies ... and breakfast served ALL DAY. Find pancakes, biscuits and gravy, chicken fried steak and more.

The Hungry Fox

4637 E. Broadway, 520-326-2835

Recommended by: Ally Love, @indigo.paintbrush

Ally's favorite dish: Chicken fried steak with eggs, but "everything there is delicious!"

The Hungry Fox has been around for nearly six decades, serving a menu of jumbo cinnamon rolls and specialty omelettes.

LaCo

201 N. Court Ave., 520-622-0351

Recommended by: Jael, @jael_geff

Jael's favorite dish: The huevos rancheros, in which you can add pork, jackfruit, sausage or bacon.

Bonus perk: LaCo, aka TallBoys for breakfast, undoubtedly has one of the best restaurant patios in Tucson.

Le Buzz Caffe

9121 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-749-3903; 2930 N. Swan Road, 520-849-7774

Recommended by: Kelly L., @desert_dumpling

Kelly's favorite dish: The espresso drink specials, pastries and the Tuna Nicoise. "The pancakes are great too!" she says. "Simple but delicious."

Le Buzz's east-side location is a common stop for bicyclists and hikers, and the eatery most recently opened a second location closer to midtown.

Locale Neighborhood Italian

60 N. Alvernon Way, 520-398-7553

Recommended by: Luna Scrubs, @lunascrubsaz

Luna Scrubs' favorite dish: The salmon toast!

Locale is most known for its menu of Italian favorites, best enjoyed on the expansive patio on a spring day. Last year, the eatery opened a bakery with a menu that includes breakfast sandwiches and five kinds of toast.

The Monica

40 E. Congress St., 520-645-1922

Recommended by: Fernando Rodriguez, @firenando_photography40

The Monica made its debut in downtown Tucson last year, from the family behind the El Charro dynasty. There are menus for both plated and takeout items. The breakfast menus include bowls, toasts, huevos rancheros, a tamal plate and more.

Monterey Court Cafe

505 W. Miracle Mile, 520-207-2429

Recommended by: Jonathan Frahm, @jonathanfrahm

Jonathan's favorite dish: "Their brunch quesadilla is the star of the show!" But other favorites include the chicken apricot wrap, breakfast burritos, pancakes, potato wedges and their lattes and espressos.

Monterey Court has a long history in Tucson, first opening in 1938 as a motor court and then repurposed into a restaurant and music venue in 2011. It's common to find live music here!

Nook

1 E. Congress St., 520-622-6665

Recommended by: Chris Durante, @chris.411

Chris' favorite dish: Eggs benedict with a cinnamon roll griddlecake.

Nook started in 2015 and is owned by Nikki and Matt Thompson and Todd and Mary Anderson. Nook's website says: "It has always been their dream to open a restaurant that could capture their personality and share it with the community, and that's exactly what they did." Also recommended by a reader: the Shakshuka Benedict.

Oink Cafe

7131 E. Broadway, 520-296-6465

Recommended by: Arielle Woodyard, @relnyx

Arielle's favorite dish: The French toast, the bacon flight, and the bloody Marys.

With a name like Oink, it probably comes as no shock that one of the most popular recommendations is the bacon flight. They offer eight different kinds!

Prep & Pastry

2660 N. Campbell Ave., 520-326-7737; 6450 E. Grant Road, 520-838-0809

Recommended by: Selina Barajas of Mi Reina Mobile Boutique, @mireina_mobileboutique

Selina's favorite dish: The oven roasted sweet potato hash.

Prep & Pastry has long been a big player in Tucson's brunch game. Readers also recommended the smoked salmon hash and the Monte Cristo.

Ren Coffeehouse

4300 N. Campbell Ave., 520-638-6290

Recommended by: Tiff, @tiffanistickler

Tiff's favorite dish: Either the pear and fig bagel or the breakfast bagel.

Ren Coffeehouse, in St. Philip's Plaza, also has tasty pastries.

Seis Kitchen

Multiple locations

Recommended by: Megan Marshall, @meh_marshall

Megan's favorite dish: Breakfast burritos. (They have eight different kinds!)

Seis Kitchen is a Tucson favorite, and the lunchtime line outside the Mercado San Agustin location is proof of it. But Seis also serves breakfast, including burritos and breakfast tacos!

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

2500 E. Grant Road, 520-815-5500; 7315 N. Oracle Road, 520-605-2350

Recommended by: Karime Torres, @torreskarime02

Karime's favorite dish: The green chile benedict.

Snooze is actually a chain, but we received too many recommendations to not include it on this list. The eatery was welcomed by Tucsonans with open arms when it arrived in 2020. Other menu recs we received: the gluten-free French toast and the Bella Bella Benny (a benedict with prosciutto, Italian cheese and balsamic glaze).

Teaspoon

7053 N. Oracle Road, 520-989-3189

Recommended by: Ariel Christine, @s0tallyt0ber

Ariel's favorite dish: The Herb French toast (eggs, rosemary, cilantro, scallions, parsley, parmesan, gravy, mixed greens and sourdough) and a caramel latte — with a Dutch Baby pancake to share.

Teaspoon was recommended highly — and frequently — by our Instagram followers. One reader recommended the challah vanilla bean French toast, and another recommended the breakfast pizza. (They have fun bubble waffles, too!)

Tooley's Cafe

299 S. Park Ave.

Recommended by: Venisa Garcia-Worley, @venisa.worley

Venisa's favorite dish: Huevos divorciados, which includes two eggs over crisp corn tortillas, black beans, salsa roja and salsa verde.

After a six-year closure, Tooley's Cafe made its return last year, bringing back its turkey tacos and plate-sized cookies.

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth St., 520-240-6947; 402 E. Fourth St., 520-392-0224

Recommended by: Beary Boxes, @bearyboxes

Beary Boxes' favorite dish: Tumerico's menu changes daily, but both tostadas and tamales have been on the top of the list.

There's a reason Tumerico chef and owner Wendy Garcia was recently named a semifinalist for a James Beard Award. (We also received recommendations for Tumerico's sister restaurant La Chaiteria.)

Urban Fresh

73 E. Pennington St., 520-792-9355

Recommended by: Hannah Hernandez, @deathfreefoodie

Hannah's favorite dish: The daily specials and the breakfast burrito that comes with soy chorizo, potatoes, green chile sauce, black beans and veggies.

Open since 2015, Urban Fresh serves plant-based foods ranging from smoothies and salads to sandwiches and wraps.

Village Bakehouse

7882 N. Oracle Road, 520-531-0974

Recommended by: Lisa-Marie of The Basket Boutique, @the.basket.boutique

Lisa-Marie's favorite dish: The stuffed French toast, which comes stuffed with raspberries and cream cheese or cinnamon apples.

Village Bakehouse is most known for its baked goods — pastries, pies and wedding cakes, for example. But there's also a full breakfast and lunch menu.

Viv's Cafe

8987 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-760-8622

Recommended by: Sarah M Haywood, @sarah.h0104

Sarah's favorite dish: Pancakes! "I'm something of a fiend of them, and they make just good classic pancakes."

Viv's has a giant breakfast menu with a long list of omelettes, sandwiches, burgers and other brunch favorites.

