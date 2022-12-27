Tucson's restaurant scene continues to grow, welcoming more than 50 local eateries in 2022.

We happily embraced Argentine empanadas, Cuban food, dim sum, soft-serve gelato, basement bars and a food truck park. What will 2023 bring?

Here are 53 restaurants, bars, pop-ups and food trucks that opened this year, but let us know if we missed any!

2 Hermanos Taqueria

Sports bar with big TVs and drink specials on the east side, featuring Mexican favorites like margaritas and tacos dorados.

Location: 8270 S. Houghton Road

For more information, click here.

Ajuua

Sinaloan seafood restaurant in midtown serves octopus and a regional take on barbacoa.

Location: 2310 N. Country Club Road

For more information, read our story or click here.

Alejandro Serious Mexican Food

Find your favorite Mexican dishes at this sit-down restaurant in Marana.

Location: 7850 N. Silverbell Road

For more information, click here.

Barbata

Basement bar attached to buzzy fine-dining restaurant Bata, of the Reilly Craft Pizza empire.

Location: 35 E. Toole Ave.

For more information, click here.

Bata

Fine-dining restaurant themed around the Japanese use of open flame, listed as one of Bon Appétit's best new restaurants of 2022.

Location: 35 E. Toole Ave.

For more information, read our story or click here.

BoMo

Rita Ranch boba tea shop sells novelties like mochi doughnuts.

Location: 9040 E. Valencia Road

For more information, click here.

Bun Dock

Casual Vietnamese restaurant makes fresh vermicelli noodle bowls and limeade.

Location: 3225 N. Swan Road

For more information, click here.

Ciao Down Pizza Studio

Pizza truck turned studio in the Metal Arts Village makes specialty pies like the Snakebite, with jalapeños and raspberry chipotle jam.

Location: 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

For more information, click here.

Che Cafe Empanadas Argentinas

Casual but elegant spot on the south side to get Argentine-style empanadas: baked, with a thin wheat crust.

Location: 1998 E. Irvington Road

For more information, read our story or click here.

Cruda

Mariscos and oyster bar downtown that’s part of The Neighborhood and La Chingada family.

Location: 31 N. Scott Ave.

For more information, read our story or click here.

Desi Snacks and Sweets

Desi Mall’s attached counter-service restaurant has a short menu of entrees, and a wide selection of hard-to-find appetizers and confections.

Location: 4662 E. Speedway

For more information, read our story or click here.

Ezbachi

This restaurant started as a hibachi food truck. Now it’s a bar and grill that serves Japanese-style izakaya grill items without the pageantry.

Location: 63 E. Congress St.

For more information, click here.

Fatboy Sandos

Buzzy food truck serves Japanese-style sandwiches with some Mexican fusion sides.

Location: For up-to-date info, track their website.

For more information, read our story or click here.

Go Dim Sum

Counter-service dim sum spot run by a co-owner of the cult classic next door, Noodleholics.

Location: 3504 E. Grant Road

For more information, read our story or click here.

Good Pierogi

Innovative pierogi from a stylish vendor fresh out of LA.

Location: For up-to-date info, track their website.

For more information, click here.

Hello Bicycle + Cafe

Seattle-inspired spot near The Loop, slinging espresso drinks and Houlden’s Rise Above pastries, attached to a bike repair outfit.

Location: 3702 E. Hardy Dr.

For more information, read our story or click here.

Hillhouse Coffee

Cold-roasted coffee kiosk located near Sabino Canyon.

Location: 8991 E. Tanque Verde Road

For more information, click here.

Holy Focaccia

Find homemade focaccia at Rachael Colasanto's home bakery.

Location: Address will be disclosed upon confirming your order.

For more information, read our story or click here.

Houlden’s Rise Above

Iconic vegan bakery’s brick and mortar sells fresh pastries and cakes that can’t be found at any other locations.

Location: 5029 E. Fifth St.

For more information, read our story or click here.

La Yaquesita

Brick-and-mortar location of a beloved quesabirria truck from the far southwest side.

Location: 500 N. Fourth Ave.

For more information, read our story or click here.

Licks Catalina

This small-batch ice cream shop has quickly become a popular destination in Catalina.

Location: 16130 N. Oracle Road

For more information, click here.

Louie’s Cantina

Second location of Louie’s Pub, this time reflecting Louie’s Mexican heritage.

Location: 8060 E. 22nd St.

For more information, click here.

Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar

Midtown Cuban restaurant serves unique appetizers and a great mojito.

Location: 1929 E. Grant Road

For more information, read our story or click here.

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

One-stop shop for dedicated vegan eating, specializing in dupes of non-vegan deli classics.

Location: 5071 E. Fifth St.

For more information, read our story or click here.

Muncheez

Find comfort classics from hamburgers to quesabirria at this pop-up vendor.

Location: For up-to-date info, check their Instagram.

For more information, read our story or click here.

Mt. Lemmon Coffee Bean

Summerhaven coffee shop offers specialty drinks and a few baked goods.

Location: 12903 N. Sabino Canyon Park

For more information, click here.

Nattha’s Bann Thai Asian

Nattha is the Thai-born and -trained owner of this restaurant that also serves some Chinese specialties.

Location: 6970 E. 22nd St.

For more information, click here.

Noodies

Popular University of Arizona-area pasta shop that also sells some Italian sandwiches and my editor’s favorite: soft-serve gelato.

Location: 1730 E. Speedway

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For more information, read our story or click here.

Oh My Chicken

The owners of Oh My Chicken brought fried chicken recipes and ingredients from Korea to Park Place Mall.

Location: 5870 E. Broadway

For more information, read our story or click here.

On The Rocks

Family-owned bar and grill on the east side serves a late-nite, classic menu.

Location: 7930 E. Speedway

For more information, click here.

Penelope Wood Fired Pizza

Pizza food truck turned brick and mortar inside Cartel Roasting Co.'s downtown location.

Location: 210 E. Broadway

For more information, read our story or click here.

Pocha’s Grill

Midtown grill serves Michoacan-style Mexican food.

Location: 5224 E. Pima St.

For more information, click here.

PopHeads

Main Gate Square boutique selling fresh-made popsicles.

Location: 845 E. University Blvd.

For more information, click here.

Puro Ice

Mexican Italian ice shop run by the mastermind behind Tanna’s Botannas. Their menu will soon include ice cream made from Sullivan’s old recipes.

Location: 314 E. Sixth St.

For more information, read our story or click here.

Salad Nation

Find salads, wraps, soups, chicken and burgers at this spot at Park Place Mall.

Location: 5870 E. Broadway

For more information, click here.

Squared Up Pizza

Pizza parlor in Park Place Mall slings Sicilian-style square pies made with custom filtered water.

Location: 5870 E. Broadway

For more information, read our story or click here.

Snake and Barrel

Basement expansion of downtown Batch whiskey and doughnut bar features ambitious mixology.

Location: 118 E. Congress St.

For more information, click here.

Special Eats

A grilled sandwich truck with a goal: "empowering individuals with special needs through work and food."

Location: For up-to-date info, check their website.

For more information, click here.

Sweetie’s Shave Ice & Raspados

This shop combines two of our favorite kinds of shaved ice in one, along with some classic antojitos.

Location: 5460 E. Speedway

For more information, click here.

Tacos y Mariscos Jaliscos

Find seafood plates alongside Jalisco-style tacos at this midtown spot.

Location: 999 N. Swan Road

For more information, click here.

Tanna's Botannas

The Tanna's Botannas food truck now sits in its own permanent outdoor space. It's the site of markets and other events, the truck catering candies and fun snacks.

Location: 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

For more information, read our story or click here.

The Century Room

Mezcal bar and jazz club inside Hotel Congress.

Location: 311 E. Congress St.

For more information, click here.

The Citizen Hotel

Boutique wine hotel featuring a lobby bar, plus a wine cellar in the basement and wine tastings in the mezzanine.

Location: 82 S. Stone Ave.

For more information, click here.

The Delta

Sister restaurant to The Parish, The Delta’s chef Travis Peters brings Southern rock-star flair to a bar and grill menu.

Location: 135 S. Sixth Ave.

For more information, read our story or click here.

The Hoppy Vine

This new beer and wine bar has a little something for everyone, whether you’re a beer nerd or are looking for cider.

Location: 12125 N. Oracle Road

For more information, click here.

The Lobby

Fast-casual restaurant inside the Seasons Apartments, serving burgers, shakes and shareables.

Location: 811 E. Wetmore Road

For more information, click here.

The Monica

Downtown restaurant from the El Charro dynasty, featuring breads made by Barrio Bread’s Don Guerra, in addition to full breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

Location: 40 E. Congress St.

For more information, read our story or click here.

The Pit

This food truck park is tucked into a former gas station parking lot. Trucks include barbecue, tacos, Mediterranean and more.

Location: 7889 E. 22nd St.

For more information, read our story or click here.

The Union Jack Bar

A British Pub comes to Main Gate Square. Find pub food like fish and chips, bangers and mash, and a full English breakfast with grilled tomatoes and British bacon.

Location: 800 E. University Blvd.

For more information, click here.

Tita Tita

This pop-up serves Filipino favorites including lumpia, barbecue skewers, adobo ribs and tofu tots.

Location: For up-to-date info, check their Instagram.

For more information, read our story or click here.

Tooley’s Cafe

After six years, this Tucson classic finally reopened with their original menu from 1989. In the time since Tooley’s closed, regulars missed their turkey tacos and plate-sized cookies.

Location: 299 S. Park Ave.

For more information, read our story or click here.

Tran’s Fats

Local foodie Jackie Tran finally opened his long-awaited food truck at Hotel McCoy, offering beef pho dumplings, cauliflower bites and wings.

Location: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

For more information, read our story or click here.

Under Pressure Grill

This new food truck serves paninis around town. Menu items are named after Queen songs.

Location: For up-to-date info, check their Instagram.

For more information, click here.

Unitea

Find teas, coffees and other drinks (plus gelato, bubble waffles and mochi doughnuts) at this shop that draws influence from several different countries.

Location: 1710 E. Speedway

For more information, click here.

Wooden Tooth Records

This local record shop has expanded, this time to a space with a bar! Pick up a record, all while enjoying a beer.

Location: 108 E. Congress St.

For more information, click here.

Our Eat + Drink coverage is supported by:

Great food and drinks start with great water

Restaurants, breweries, coffee shops – even hotels! – know that clean, pure water is crucial. With Kinetico Water, your holiday guests will feel like they’re at a 5-star resort. Towels are soft & fluffy. Glasses and silverware are spotless. Holiday recipes taste better and coffee and hot chocolate are fantastic! Get up to $500 off a non-electric, high-efficiency, patented Kinetico system (restrictions apply). Visit KineticoTucson.com.

What does "supported by" mean? Click here to learn more.