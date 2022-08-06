Editor's note: This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2021. We've since updated the story and are resharing it on Aug. 6, 2022.

You don’t need me to tell you that it’s back-to-school season.

University students will soon descend on the Target at El Con Mall, stripping its shelves bare of frozen fruit, gum and shower caddies. Meanwhile, parents of K-12 students are packing lunches and dropping off their kids at school early in the morning.

Then there are working stiffs like me, who have no kids, no changing responsibilities with the beginning of a new school year. As we stagger to the finish line of summer, we need a pick-me-up to get through life as usual.

For all of the groups above, few establishments offer as simple and direct relief as a drive-thru coffee stand. While Starbucks and Dutch Bros have become ubiquitous, Tucson has a great selection of homegrown favorites, led by the iconic Coffee Times on Speedway.

Calle Coffee

Location: At the base of Sentinel Peak.

Hours: Typically 7 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday | Occasionally closed for private events, which are posted on their Instagram.

Coffee Times

Location: 3401 E. Speedway, near Country Club Road.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Coffee X Change

Location: 6481 N. Camino Principal, near Tanque Verde Road.

Hours: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Crave Coffee Bar

Location: 4530 E. Broadway, near Swan Road.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Hillhouse Coffee

Location: 8991 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday | 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Red Captain Coffee Company

Location: 4004 N. Stone Ave., near Roger Road.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Roadrunner Kiosk

Location: 1545 W. Wetmore Road, near Flowing Wells Road.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday | 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

