Beyond Bread Back Dough pies

These 6-inch pumpkin cream cheese and pecan pies are $7.50 each at Beyond Bread's pie shop, Back Dough. 

 Andi Berlin

Is Thanksgiving complete without pie for dessert? But when holiday prep already requires so much time in the kitchen — or a quick call to a caterer — baking the pie(s) can send a harried holidaymaker over the edge. Instead, consider helping them (or yourself) out by supporting one of these local bakers in the process!

Back Dough

Prices and servings: All pies are $7.50 and measure 6 inches (2-4 servings)

Full menu: See the full menu here

Order by: While the Back Dough doesn’t take preorders, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Contact: 520-629-4111

Dedicated. A Gluten Free Bakery & Coffee Shop

Prices and servings: Full-sized pies range in price from $31.99-34.99. Expect to pay an extra dollar for vegan options. Empty crusts are available, too!

Full menu: See the full, gluten-free menu here

Order by: Noon on Monday, Nov. 22

Contact: 520-209-2872

Gourmet Girls Gluten-free Bakery and Bistro

Prices and servings: $29 for a full-sized pumpkin pie; $32 for a full-sized fruit pie

Full menu: See the full, gluten free menu here

Order by: Sunday, Nov. 21

Contact: 520-408-9000

Gus Balon’s

Prices and servings: All full-sized pies are $12.29, except pecan pies, which are $17.99.

Full menu: See the pie list here

Order by: Tuesday, Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 24

Contact: 520-747-7788

Nadine’s Bakery

Prices and servings: $13.95 for full sized pies; expect to spend $1 more for dairy-free options

Full menu: See the full menu here, including pumpkin chiffon pie and a Hungarian apple cake with raisins and nuts.

Order by: Wednesday, Nov. 24

Contact: 520-326-0735

Sydney’s Sweet Shoppe

Prices and servings: Full-sized pies usually cost in the mid-upper $20s. A wide selection of pies can be made vegan or gluten-free for an additional $5. Mix and match four 5-inch pies for $30!

Full menu: See the full menu here, which includes vegan and gluten-free options

Order by: Noon on Saturday, Nov. 20

Contact: Call 520-777-7133 or order online at sydneyssweetshoppe.com

TT’s Treats

Prices and servings: $12 for full-sized pies

Full menu: See the full menu of seasonal pies and baked goods here, including a layered pecan-sweet potato pie.

Contact: Order by email at ttstreats20@gmail.com or by text/call 520-286-1947

Village Bakehouse

Prices and servings: 10-inch pies serve approximately eight and start at $16.95 for pumpkin and up to to $25.95 for fruit, pecan and cream pies. Fillings range from apple-cranberry to pumpkin praline cheesecake.

Full menu: See the full menu here, including gluten-free apple and pumpkin pies

Order by: 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 for pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 24

Contact: 520-531-0977

