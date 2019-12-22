Simply having a wonderful Christmas time? Good, we thought so. Now here's a list of places you can go on Christmas if you don't have the time or the energy to cook something yourself.
No shame here, I ate tacos last year and they were delightful. (FYI: Taqueria Pico de Gallo was also open on Christmas Day, but I wasn't able to reach them to confirm their schedule this year.) Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and have a special Festivus for the rest of us!
— Chef Wang, 356 E. Grant Road, will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They'll be serving their full menu with more than 150 dishes, so you can eat like Santa Claus.
— Fatman Kitchen, 2610 N. First Ave., will serve their homemade noodle dishes and Sichuan stir fries from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Here's an idea of what they serve.
— Sher-E-Punjab, 853 E. Grant Road, is open on Christmas Day! It will serve its regular menu, which includes classic entrees like chicken biryani, $8.50, and palak paneer, $7.75. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. lunch buffet, and 4 to 9 p.m. dinner service.
— China Phoenix, 7090 N. Oracle Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended for larger groups of people. They'll also be doing dim sum in the morning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Piazza Gavi, 5415 N. Kolb Road, is open all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Reservations are already booked, but you can always call and check if there's a cancellation. Phone: 520-577-1099
— PY Steakhouse at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, will be open on Christmas Eve from 4-8 p.m. and Christmas Day 3-9 p.m. In addition to the regular menu, they'll also have specials on prime rib for $45 and house-cured ham for $36. Festa, Moby's and the Sunflower Cafe at the Casino will be open as well. Call to make a reservation at 1-855-765-7829.
— The Buffet, 538 E. Ninth St., is open its regular hours 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the year. Maybe grab a snack before they open though, because they're not doing a potluck this year.
— Che's Lounge, 350 N. Fourth Ave., is open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas. Shots for everyone!