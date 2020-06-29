One of Tucson's most popular Middle Eastern restaurants is most likely gone for good. The colorful red sign on the front of Alibaba Mediterranean at 2545 E. Speedway has been taken down, and the inside of the building has been stripped of its furniture and is now empty.
Alibaba's phone number appears to be disconnected, and an email to the restaurant's info address bounced back. Attempts to reach the owner have not been successful.
Alibaba Mediterranean has been a go-to spot for Persian and Middle Eastern staples like falafel, various meat kabobs and unique items like sabzi beef stew. The restaurant also had a large selection of vegetarian meals, which helped it gain a faithful following of university students.
In December of last year, Alibaba housed a popup Chinese restaurant called Just Noodles inside its space. The phone number for Just Noodles also appears to be disconnected.