Now in its ninth year, Arizona Beer Week has grown into a massive celebration of local craft brews with more than 200 events across the state. The signature Strong Beer Fest may be up in Phoenix, but there's plenty to do and drink without leaving the Old Pueblo.
For example, Ten55 is hosting an Iron Brewer competition Feb. 15 where five local breweries make beer from a special ingredient, and you can vote on your favorite. Ermanos on Fourth Avenue is tapping two collaboration sour beers that were three years in the making. And to cap off the week, there's the Craft Beer Crawl Feb. 16, where you can sample 30 different breweries without leaving downtown.
Below are some of the best events from the celebration, which runs Feb. 7-16. For the full list, go to arizonabeerweek.com.
Arizona Beer Week is right around the corner. Here’s the #Ten55 lineup-10 events in 10 days! For more info stay tuned to instagram and FB as we will have event listings and details coming your way. For 2/14 dinner tickets, email info@1055brewing.com. Menu forthcoming. #DowntownTucson #AZBeerWeek2019 #CraftBeer
— Elevated Dining Beer Dinner at Ten55: Chef Ivor Cryderman is flexing his gourmet chops for this exclusive beer dinner in Ten55's mezzanine. The four-course menu includes oysters on the half shell and porchetta from Forbes Meat Company. More info on Ten55's Facebook page.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 / Where: Ten55 Brewing And Sausage House, 110 E. Congress St.
— Beads, Blues and Beer Festival at The Metal Arts Village: The proceeds for this festival go to Beads of Courage, a local organization that helps children with cancer and other illnesses. Ten dollars gets you a commemorative pint glass and access to an all-day festival with live music, bead-stringing activities and more shopping. More info here.
When: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 / Where: Tucson Hop Shop and the Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
— Hazed and Infuzed Day at Tap and Bottle: For those of us who drink hazy IPAs even in February. There's some yummy stuff on tap including an Oslo Hot Chicken double IPA from Almanac and Hen House out of California, Limited Visibility Hazy IPA from Mother Road and a dry-hopped Citra IPA from Tombstone on cask. Check out the full lineup at Tap and Bottle's Facebook page.
When: noon to midnight Saturday, Feb. 9 / Where: Tap and Bottle downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
— Mother Road Tap Takeover at Arizona Beer House: This is a rare chance to taste more than the Tower Station IPA, without going up to Flagstaff. Mother Road's new brewhouse ambassador will also be there talking about the brews and handing out swag. Info page here.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 / Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
— House Cask-Sour Tap Takeover at Iron John's: This local brewery sours its beers in the cask, which is a slower and more traditional method. This event will have several of the sours on tap, including "Arizona’s first ever commercially produced Gueuze" and a smoked apple strong ale that's aged in a Calvados cask. Event page here.
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Plumer location and noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at the Congress location / Where: Iron John's Brewing Company, 245 S. Plumer Ave. and 222 E. Congress St.