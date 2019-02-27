The James Beard Foundation just put out its annual list of semifinalists for the most prestigious award in the food world — and Tucson made the cut.
Don Guerra of Barrio Bread is up for a James Beard Award in the Outstanding Baker category. The 20 nominees in his group include big names like Chicago's Publican Quality Bread and Sea Wolf Bakers out of Seattle.
El Charro Café is competing for an Outstanding Restaurant award. The winner of this category must be in business for 10 or more consecutive years and demonstrate "consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, service, and operations." This list includes institutions of the food world, like Quince in San Francisco and Balthazar in New York City.
The five remaining finalists in each category will be announced Wednesday, March 27. The final awards ceremony will take place in New York April 26.
This isn't the first time Tucson restaurants have made the list. The Mexican restaurant El Guero Canelo notably won a James Beard Award in January 2018 for being an "American Classic."