Back in February, Tucson's taco queen Maria Mazon announced that she'll be bringing Sonoran cooking to the world as a contestant on the next season of "Top Chef." Well, the time is upon us my friends. This Emmy-winning show debuts tonight at 5 p.m. on the Bravo channel.
This season, "Top Chef: Portland," features 15 cheftestants from all over the country competing for a cash prize of $250,000 and a spot at the popular Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. You can watch previews of the show now at Bravo's website bravotv.com. It's free to sign up and watch the show.
Originally from Navojoa, Sonora, Maria Mazon has been a fixture of Tucson's culinary scene since 2009, when she opened her restaurant Boca in the former home of Greasy Tony's on Speedway. Her new location at 533 N. Fourth Ave. has been featured on various television shows like "Man vs. Food." Mazon was also nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award in 2020.