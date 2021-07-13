Thank goodness for patio weather. Tucson is the best place during the fall and winter to eat outside, surrounded with striking green palo verdes and views of nearby mountain ranges.

Boozy slushies are as fun as they are dangerous. The sugar cloaks the alcohol. Drink it before it melts. Don’t think about tomorrow. Here’s a roundup of Tucson spots to try the summer’s hottest (and coldest) drink.

Tucson, Arizona, has waited long enough for our favorite time of year. Monsoon season 2021 is upon us! This Is Tucson's new food writer, Ellice Lueders, has rounded up a list of restaurants with great views, under covered patios or behind floor-to-ceiling windows.

BORDER “CLOSURE”

While the U.S.-Mexico border is technically closed to non-essential travel due to the pandemic, those restrictions have not been enforced equally. U.S. citizens have been permitted to pass freely in both directions throughout the pandemic, while Mexicans are still largely locked out of the U.S. That’s taken a toll on cross-border trade and business, as well as Mexicans with family in the States. As COVID-19 vaccination rates rise, Mexico’s leaders have been petitioning the U.S. government to relax border restrictions.