Guadalajara's Grill and Tequila Bar is celebrating 20 years since the opening of its first location with food, music and festivities this month.

Seth Holzman, 52, co-founder of the first Guadalajara restaurant, opened the doors to the eatery off of Prince Road and Mountain Avenue in August 2002. He wasn’t sure what to expect, but he and his business partner were welcomed with a community waiting with open arms.

“Starting the Guadalajara Grill in 2002 for me was a bit like throwing a life vest off a tall ship and then jumping in after it for safety. It's all going to be fine as long as nothing goes wrong,” Holzman says. “But my ambition and excitement to create combined with the thrill of seeing my guests' enjoyment and enthusiasm for the uniqueness of what I was offering continued to motivate me.”

Years went by and the business boomed, the menu options expanded, more locations were opened and, down the line, Holzman and his partner decided to go their separate ways.

The restaurants were divided and Holzman got the location on Kolb Road, off of Speedway. Shortly after, he brought his wife Mayra Holzman, 42, into the business and they began running the location as co-owners in 2010.

Things ran smoothly until the night of July 26, 2014, when the restaurant on Kolb caught fire. It began in the storage room and spread from there, engulfing the property. The Tucson Fire Department ruled it a total loss and the Holzmans were left scrambling for an answer.

The answer came in the form of a location off Broadway and Swan Road. The spot was deemed the perfect place to start fresh, and build something together.

After over a year in the making, they opened the doors in July 2015. With the new place and the reconstructed Kolb location, the couple now had two restaurants and a growing business.

“We’ve been very grateful and lucky that every time we open a new location, we are popular and the Tucson community has our backs,” Mayra Holzman says.

The feeling of community support was also felt when a third location opened in June 2021 in Marana.

For the 20-year milestone, the couple wanted to give back to a community that has shown them so much support over the years.

The main goal of the upcoming festivals is to create an atmosphere where small business vendors from around town, and the Tucson community itself, can come together and celebrate. The Holzmans are throwing parties as a thank-you for the patronage and support over the last 20 years.

The festival is spanning three different days, in the three locations.

“Each restaurant has a different audience and different loyal customers, so we want to have a festival in each place and extend the festivities to be a whole August festival,” says Alexa Rodriguez, 24, events coordinator.

All festivals, are free to the public and will feature food, music and vendors.

If you go

What: Guadalajara's Grill's anniversary festivals.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Arizona Pavilions location. 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Broadway location. 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Kolb location.

Where: 5955 Arizona Pavilions Dr.; 4901 E. Broadway; 750 N. Kolb Road.

Cost: Free to attend.

