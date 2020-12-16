What better way to show your holiday gratitude than by supporting a local restaurant? Here's a list of Tucson spots that are doing holiday takeout meals this year. While many of them are preparing larger dinners that feed four to six people, we've also included some á la carte menus for one or two. Scroll down to the bottom of the list for a vegan caterer as well.
Blue Willow
2616 N. Campbell Ave., phone: 520-327-7577, website: bluewillowtucson.com
The midtown brunch spot is doing an á la carte holiday menu with brunch options like full quiches, potato latkes and pancake kits for four. Dinner items include two types of lasagna, spiral cut honey baked ham, beef bourguignon, brie en croute, macaroni and cheese with applewood bacon and more. They will also have apple cranberry cobbler, pecan pie and chocolate cake. Available for pickup Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Order online here.
Price: Menu items vary
Must order by: Dec. 20
El Charro
Three locations 311 N. Court Ave., 7725 N. Oracle Road, suite 101 and 6910 E. Sunrise Drive, website: elcharrocafe.com
The Charro family of Mexican restaurants is offering an á la carte holiday menu that runs through Jan. 1. Menu items include the Nana's Holiday Tamale Plate, a sweet tamale trio, carne seca enchiladas in red sauce and the Flores Family Plate with a tamal, roasted turkey mole enchilada, calabacitas and chile con queso mashed potatoes. Available for dine-in or takeout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Price: Prices vary
Must order by: Dec. 24
Charro Steak and del Rey
188 E Broadway, phone: 520-485-1922, website: charrosteak.com
The gourmet steakhouse is doing a variety of dine-in and takeout meals this season. The take-home holiday dinner includes five pounds of prime rib, a Caesar salad, holiday tamales, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and more. More info here. Another Flores family concept, Charrovida, is doing healthful meals like tamales and roasted turkey mole enchiladas with vegetarian options. More info here.
Price: Holiday dinner $249.95
Must order by: Saturday, Dec. 19
The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress
311 E. Congress St., phone: 520-798-1618, website: hotelcongress.com
In addition to dine-in on the Hotel Congress patio, The Cup Cafe is doing a hefty takeout meal that includes a family platter of brown sugar cured ham or red wine braised beef short ribs, an arugula salad with coffee roasted beets, aged cheddar scalloped potatoes, corn pudding, roasted Brussels sprouts, a bottle of Maynards AZ red wine and more. Pickup is on Thursday Dec. 24 from 4-6 p.m. Order here.
Price: $275, feeds 4-6 people
Must order by: Dec. 16
First We Eat Catering and Confections
Pickup is at 918 W. Prince Road, phone: 520-437-4235, website: firstweeat.com
Chef Devon Sanner, formerly of Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails, is partnering with this local catering company for the second time this year to bring you a fabulous holiday feast. The take-home meal includes guajillo chile rubbed prime rib roast, adobo and piloncillo yams, green chile masa polenta, flourless chocolate cake with Mexican chocolate and more. Order here.
Price: $225, feeds 4-6 people
Must order by: Saturday, Dec. 19
The Parish
6453 N. Oracle Road, phone: 520-797-1233, website: theparishtucson.com
The Southern fusion gastropub is doing holiday meals takeout or á la carte until they sell out. The prime rib dinner includes a 4 pound roast of prime rib with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce, and a plate of root vegetables like parsnips, baby carrots cipollini onions and red potatoes. Orders will be available for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 24. Order here.
Price: Prime rib dinner is $165
Must order by: Until sold out
Feast
3719 E. Speedway, phone: 520-326-9363, website: eatatfeast.com
The midtown bistro is doing an á la carte holiday menu that includes a duck terrine with pistachios and dried cranberries, a whole baby Brie wrapped in puff pastry, beef Wellingtons, green beans, mashed potatoes and more. For dessert, there's gingerbread cake with orange cream cheese frosting and candied pistachios. Pickup available Dec. 23 and 24. Call 520-326-9363 to order.
Price: Prices vary
Must order by: Sunday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
🥦 Vegan options:
Queen Quizine
Phone: 520-305-8530, website: queenquizinemealprep.com
This local plant-based meal prep service is doing both an á la carte holiday menu as well as a full dinner spread that feeds four to six people. The spread includes lasagna rollups, with tofu ricotta and vegan mozzarella, a Christmas kale salad, lemon garlic asparagus and an apple crisp-umble. Order here.
Price: Holiday Christmas dinner spread is $99.99 and feeds 4-6 people