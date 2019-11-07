If you've ever wanted to grab some lunch with This Is Tucson food writer Andi Berlin, now's your chance.
We're picking two readers and two of their friends to grub down with Andi at one of her favorite taco spots in town. The This Is Tucson team will be there too!
To enter the contest, make sure to do the following:
- Head to the This Is Tucson Instagram account and leave a comment on the post featuring Andi.
- Tag who you want to bring on this food adventure.
- Follow This Is Tucson's Instagram for the entry to count.
We will select the winners on Monday, Nov. 11. Lunch takes place that Thursday, Nov. 14.
Good luck and happy eating!