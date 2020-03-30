Here's some upbeat news! Three Tucson restaurants have partnered together to provide free meals for local grocery store workers this Tuesday, March 31.
Eegee's, Prep & Pastry and its sister restaurant Commoner & Co. are showing "appreciation and gratitude for those essential service providers whose work can’t be done remotely," they said in a press release. They have pledged to drop off turkey sandwiches, chips, Eegee's slush drinks, scones and other foods to grocery store workers across Tucson.
“These individuals are taking a risk for all of us. They’re potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 so that the rest of us can have access to critical grocery services, and we thought it was important to show our appreciation,” said Eegee's CEO Ron Petty in the press release.
Here's the delivery schedule:
• 10 a.m.: Albertson’s, 2854 N. Campbell Ave.
• 11 a.m.: Safeway, 2140 W. Grant Road
• noon: Food City, 2950 S. Sixth Ave.
• 1:30 p.m.: Fry's, 2480 N. Swan Road
• 2:30 p.m.: Rincon Market, 2513 E. Sixth St.
• 3:30 p.m.: Walmart, 3435 E. Broadway