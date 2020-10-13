Eegee's announced last week that it's got a cool new shipping container look and plans to open seven new stores in Tucson next year. But that was only half the story (like fries without the ranch).
Everyone's favorite sub sandwich chain has also been looking hard at the Valley of the Sun. While they haven't put out an official announcement yet, Eegee's has been quietly submitting design plans for at least three stores in the Phoenix-Metro area, two of which are in the East Valley.
Officials at the Town of Gilbert confirmed that Eegee's submitted an application to redesign a former Arby's at 3535 E. Baseline Road, on the southwest corner of Val Vista and Baseline. (The spot is conveniently close to the US-60 Superstition Freeway.) The City of Mesa has also confirmed that Eegee's submitted another application for a site on the southwest corner of Crismon Road and Hampton Avenue. A vacant lot, this site is also conveniently close to the Superstition Freeway.
And while no plans have been formally submitted yet, the City of Phoenix confirmed in an email that Eegee's had a pre-application meeting Sept. 28 for a spot on 35th Avenue and Peoria.
Eegee's spokesperson Paul Hemingway declined to comment, but it's always been clear that Eegee's has had its eye on Arizona's capital. The chain had an unsuccessful attempt to break into the Phoenix market back in the '80s, and told the Arizona Daily Star back in 2009 that it planned to move into the Chandler-Gilbert area and beyond.
There's a chance it could be more successful the second time around, after the city's newspaper The Arizona Republic published an article saying Eegee's was the best fast food chain in Arizona. (Also, judging by the email chain in my inbox right now, Phoenix people are FREAKING OUT.)
Eegee's currently has 24 stores in the Tucson area, and one up in Casa Grande. The new Tucson store will open in January at a site called The Landing on the northwest corner of Irvington and I-19. From the design photo, it looks like the shipping container has a substantial outdoor patio area where you can get your sugar fix safely.
We're very proud of Eegee's for repping Tucson across the state. Now only if we could get a Goodcents down here again ...