Everyone in Tucson has their go-to place to get a Sonoran hot dog.
In some cases, that conversation can quickly turn into a heated debate between people arguing in favor of their favorite restaurant or food cart selling the iconic hot dog wrapped in bacon and smothered in pinto beans, tomato and onion, with condiments doused on top.
But according to Travel Magazine, El Güero Canelo takes the gold — at least in Arizona.
The magazine recently released a list of the 10 best hot dogs in the United States and Tucson's own El Güero Canelo was named No. 7 (with a Chicago spot holding first place).
Here's what they had to say about the Tucson favorite:
"Walk into any restaurant in Arizona serving hot dogs and they will have a Sonoran-style hot dog on the menu. This style takes the all-American hot dog and adds some Mexican flare to it. And no one does the Sonoran-style hot dog better than El Güero Canelo.
"Your hot dog comes wrapped in bacon and topped with beans, grilled and fresh onions, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, and jalapeño sauce. If you’re feeling hungry, get the 'Sammy dog' version, which is just two dogs instead of one."
This certainly isn't the only time El Güero Canelo has received nationwide praise. In 2018, it won a highly-coveted James Beard Award.
El Güero Canelo is owned by Daniel Contreras and started as a taco stand in 1993. Find its Tucson locations at 5201 S. 12th Ave.; 2480 N. Oracle Road; 5802 E. 22nd St.; and a meat market located at 4519 S. 12th Ave.