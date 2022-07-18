For this summer only, a pop-up nightclub is taking over the MSA Annex.

Spaghetti Club took over a summertime gap between leases for two of the annex's shipping containers through the end of August. Since June 9, they’ve been bringing vinyl DJ sets and the energy of a disco living room on Thursdays through Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Every night, they have a different DJ set, usually set up with their turntables, spinning vinyl live. They’ve used the setting to collaborate with other vinyl enthusiasts like Wooden Tooth Records on events. The music selection is to-theme — throwbacks, often ranging from the ‘60s to the ‘80s.

You can find Spaghetti Club’s saloon in the cubby next door. Like your hip friend’s bar cart, its cocktail menu is centered around Negronis, but offers a curated selection of wine and spirits (and a couple beers). You might get the sense that the space is made for you to boogie rather than experiment with mixology.

The dance floor itself looks like a 1970s crash pad: velour couches, modular chairs, velvet paintings and potted trees — all unified under a retro color scheme. When they put on the colored lights, it feels like a house party for someone homesick for Brooklyn, New York, or a different generation.

When I asked the bartender about the nightclub’s short tenure, she said that she hoped the space could feel like a special treat for those of us who weather the Tucson summer. This place is for us!

Spaghetti Club

Location: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Hours: 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday through the end of August

Price: $11-$13 for cocktails, $6 for most shots and beer, ~$11 for most glasses of wine.

For more information, check out their Instagram page.