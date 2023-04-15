Jim Lengel and his son-in-law Richard McKnight bring the British essence to the Sonoran Desert.

Canyon’s Crown Restaurant & Pub, owned and operated by the duo, is located at 6958 E. Tanque Verde Road. The eatery is coming up on 16 years of business, officially making its Tucson debut back in 2007.

After working as an engineer for almost 40 years, Lengel was looking for something fun to do with his time.

“I was tired of dealing with all kinds of issues in my job at the time, so it was time for a change,” said Lengel.

Much of his vacation time was spent traveling through Europe. Lengel really enjoyed the vibe and the hustle of the pubs — and, of course, the food.

“All of the people over there in the pub atmosphere are relaxed and having fun — much different from what we see today, so I knew I wanted to recreate that,” said Lengel.

After feeling inspired by his vacations overseas, Lengel decided to start Canyon’s Crown, and McKnight later signed onto the project.

Guests can expect a cozy environment at the pub. Their bar has TVs to enjoy sports and 22 different beers, with a rotating list so guests can try something new.

The menu is HUGE — it features Americanized versions of UK dishes, such as corned beef and cabbage, and bangers and mash. Lengel and McKnight said their top few menu items are the fish and chips, any one of their burgers, and you can’t forget sticky toffee pudding for dessert. About 90% of the food is made from scratch, said Lengel.

“We batter our fish by hand and get the beer straight from the tap from the bar and our scotch eggs are rolled in sausage by hand every day,” said Lengel.

While Canyon’s Crown has had its roots in Tucson for nearly two decades, Tucson recently welcomed a new pub to the area.

The Union Jack opened on Oct. 17 last year, located at 800 E. University Blvd. All three owners have English roots and wanted to bring a pub back to the University of Arizona area after the closure of The Auld Dubliner in 2017.

The Union Jack originally opened in the Phoenix area. The valley locations have since closed, making Tucson home to their only pub.

“We definitely attract a more mature crowd and want to be different from the other hangouts here on the strip,” said Brittany Tomek, the general manager. “We still want to attract the students so we have a DJ some nights and places to dance, but we want to be different from Gentle Ben’s.”

On Monday nights, the pub hosts adult-only karaoke, and Wednesdays are the night if you're looking to test your trivia knowledge.

The menu features all of the popular British foods, with American and vegan options as well. All of the British dishes are made in-house. You’ll find bangers and mash, fish and chips, Shepherd's pie and more. They also offer deals like 75-cent wings on Wednesdays and $35 mimosa towers for weekend brunch.

“I make the sticky toffee pudding myself every day when I come in,” said Tomek.

Tomek also said menu changes are in the works to include a quick lunch menu to attract university students or employees from nearby businesses looking for a quick — and cheap — bite to eat. She also plans to bring back the late-night menu by opening the server window back up, a spot where guests can come up and order without having to dine in.

For more information about Canyon’s Crown, you can visit their website here. To keep up with The Union Jack, visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.

Madi Kingsbury is a senior at the University of Arizona, studying journalism. She's an apprentice with the Arizona Daily Star and #ThisIsTucson for the spring semester.

