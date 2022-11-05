For some people, the point of Thanksgiving is to gather in the kitchen around the hearth. It’s the only time of year all your appliances are on and warming the house at once: ovens, toasters, microwaves, and every burner on our stoves. All hands are on deck.

For others, this enormous endeavor can prove overwhelming, detracting from the true point of the holiday: gathering with family or friends. On any given year, many people fall in between as we are all variously bogged down in holiday ephemera. This is a list for any and everyone who has ever wanted (or, let’s be honest, needed) a helping hand.

Some restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, serving special menus. Others will be closed, but are offering Tucsonans the chance to pre-order their holiday meals to enjoy at home.

Blue Willow

Price and servings: the entree, which is a turkey dinner with all the fixins, costs $35. The roster of classic desserts ranges in price from $7.50-$8.50.

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m.

See their menu here.

Call 520-327-7577 to reserve a table.

Cielos at Lodge on the Desert

Price and servings: the buffet costs $58 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under.

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See their menu here.

Call 520-320-2014 to reserve a table, or make your reservation online.

Cup Cafe

Price and servings: A three-course prix fixe of $60 for adults and $25 for kids under 12.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See their full menu here.

Call 520-798-1618 to reserve a table.

Dedicated.

Price and servings: Each gluten-free baked good is priced individually.

Order by noon on Monday, Nov. 21, to be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 22 or Wednesday, Nov. 23.

See their full menu here.

Call 520-209-2872 to pre-order.

Feast

Price and servings: Order by menu item or get the “whole nine yards” full spread for $44 per person.

Order by Saturday, Nov. 19 to pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

See their full menu here.

Call 520-326-9363 to pre-order.

Flora’s Market Run

Price and servings: The meal package for 4-6 people costs $145. The package for 8-10 people costs $225. You can also order a package of just sides and pies a la carte.

Order by Thursday, Nov. 20 to pick up starting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, until noon on Thursday, Nov. 24.

See their full menu here.

Call 520-771-9141 and pre-order through the market, not the restaurant.

Gallery of Food

Price and servings: Gallery of Food has two options of locally-grown turkeys to buy and cook yourself at home. RedBird turkeys cost $6.75 per pound. The pasture-raised Top Knot turkeys cost $9.75 per pound. To reserve yours, you’ll make a deposit of $50 online that will be updated upon pickup.

Pickup begins Friday, Nov. 18.

Order online or call 520-884-5033 for more information.

Gold at Westward Look

Price and servings: $78 per person for a five-course holiday menu. Kids are priced at a discount.

Hours: While there are three seating time slots, at the time of writing only the 11 a.m. slot had openings.

Make a reservation through OpenTable. Call 520-297-1151 ext. 474 for more information.

Hacienda del Sol

Price and servings: The Thanksgiving buffet costs $85 per adult, $45 per child ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger.

At the time of writing, the buffet was sold out. Call 520-529-3500 for reservations.

For more information, check out their website.

Horseshoe Grill

Price and servings: The meat-focused pre-order menu is priced a la carte.

Order by Thursday, Nov. 17 for pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 23, starting at noon.

See their full menu here.

Order online here. Call 520-838-0404 for more information.

Maynards

Price and servings: A 4-6 person meal with all the fixins includes a choice of entree, dessert and wine pairing and costs $315.

Pick up between noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

See their full menu here.

Order online here and call 520-545-0577 for more information.

Nadines Bakery

Price and servings: Kosher baked goods are priced a la carte.

Most special Thanksgiving items are only available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the exception of pumpkin pie, which is also available for pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Items without a specified pick up date on the menu can be bought year-round.

See the full menu here.

Call 520-326-0735 to make pre-orders.

Nosh Tucson

Price and servings: Choose between meal packages — the 4-6 person package costs $120 and the 8-12 person package costs $170 — or a la carte menu items.

Pick up at your selected time slot on Nov. 21-23.

See the full menu after selecting a pickup time here.

Order online or call 520-771-6539 for more information.

The Parish

Price and servings: Order either a fried or smoked turkey meal that serves 4-6 for $165 and includes sides, or order items a la carte.

Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 23, starting at 11 a.m.

See the full menu here.

Order online or call 520-797-1233 for more information.

Pastiche

Pastiche has not yet finalized their menu nor finished negotiating with their food vendors. Here is their mockup menu.

Make reservations online or call 520-325-3333 for more information.

Si Charro Family

Price and servings: Their full Thanksgiving spread costs $250 and feeds 4-6 people. Order sides a la carte here.

Pick up at Barrio Charro on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Thursday, Nov. 24, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

See their full menu here.

Order online here or call 520-485-1922 for more information.

Sydney’s Sweet Shoppe

Price and servings: Full and half pies are available, priced between $16.50-$39. Prices vary by size and type of pie, including sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan options.

Order by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See the full roster of available pies here.

Order online or call 520-777-7133 for more information.

The Serene Kitchen

Price and servings: Order the all-vegan menu items a la carte.

Order by Tuesday, Nov. 16 by 8 p.m. for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

See the full menu here.

Order online and follow their Instagram for more information.

