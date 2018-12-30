Where in Tucson to get the best caldo de queso, posole, menudo y mas.

It was difficult leaving these long enough to take the picture.

Thai-style Spicy Chicken and Peanut Noodles

Serves: 4 / Preparation time: 15 minutes / Total time: 30 minutes

8 ounces noodles, your choice if kind

A few pinches of kosher salt

1 cup warm water

½ cup favorite creamy peanut butter

3 tablespoons seasoned or unseasoned rice vinegar

3 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce or tamari

2 teaspoons sesame oil, optional

1½ tablespoons light brown sugar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or sambel oelek (Asian chili sauce) to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1½ cups chicken (breast or thigh meat), cut into bite-size pieces

1 small red bell pepper, sliced

1 cup zucchini slices

FOR SERVING

Fresh chopped cilantro

2 green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons chopped unsalted roasted peanuts or cashews

To prepare the pasta, place it in a large skillet and cover with about 4 cups water and season with kosher salt. Bring to a boil and cook, while stirring, until pasta is al dente. Much of the water will absorb into the pasta. Reserve any pasta cooking water. Drain the pasta and set aside. Meanwhile, prep all the other ingredients.

In a food processor or blender, place the warm water, peanut butter, rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil if using, brown sugar and ginger or chili sauce. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

In the same skillet you cooked the pasta, heat the vegetable oil. Add the chicken and cook, while stirring, until it’s no longer pink, about 4 minutes. Add the bell pepper and zucchini slices and cook another 2 minutes. Or until chicken is cooked through. Add the peanut butter mixture and heat through. Add the cooked pasta, toss to combine and heat through. To serve sprinkle each serving with cilantro, green onion and peanuts.

Detroit Free Press. Adapted from “Dinner Made Simple: 35 Everyday Ingredients, 350 Easy Recipes” by the editors of Real Simple. (Oxmoor House, $24.95).