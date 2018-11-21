Turkey just not happening this year? Or maybe it did, and you just want noodles for dinner. (Because duh, it's Thursday.)
We spent the afternoon calling around to see who's open on Thanksgiving Day. If you'd like a traditional Thanksgiving meal, The Cup at Hotel Congress still has a few spots open for breakfast and lunch. Or just hit up Saffron for some Indian gravy, aka curry!
Thanksgiving specials at The Cup Cafe
A turkey meal comes with slow roasted turkey and confit thigh, cranberry sauce, buttermilk chive mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing and green bean casserole. There's also a vegetarian option with roasted portabella mushrooms. Menu here. Call to make reservations for breakfast and lunch here 520-798-1618.
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: The Cup Cafe, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $23 for a turkey plate and $20 for a vegetarian plate, $5 for pie
China Szechwan
This local Chinese restaurant will be open all day, and recommends getting reservations for six people or more. Click here for details.
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 1800 E. Fort Lowell Road
Queen Sheba
The midtown Eritrean restaurant will serve its stews and other African dishes. To make a reservation, call 520-276-3476
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 5553 E. Grant Road
Saffron Indian Bistro
Enjoy their Indian lunch buffet for $12.95-$15.95. Dinner service runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call for details 520-742-9100
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sher-E-Punjab
This local Indian spot offers a lunch buffet with dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Call for details 520-624-9393
When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: 853 E. Grant Road
Za'atar Mediterranean Restaurant
The shawarma joint will be open for lunch. If you'd like to make a reservation, call 520-323-4074.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 2310 N. Country Club Road