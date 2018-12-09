I dunno about you, but I think food gifts are easy. I've never really met a person who dislikes food, although I'm sure these people exist. But there are a lot of people who dislike your favorite clothing, bath items, books and posters. (No offense, I'm sure you have good taste.)
You can always get these said "friends" and "family" a box of sausages from the mall. But you'll look way cooler and more thoughtful if you get them some local Tucson stuff. I spent a couple afternoons compiling and searching the Internet for foodie things I would personally buy. I hope you feel the same ... Happy shopping!
Gift box of local wine from Arizona Wine Collective
Is wine your go-to present, like it is mine? Kick it up a notch with this gift box from Tucson's only local wine bar, Arizona Wine Collective. The St. Philip's Plaza spot serves vino from more than 15 Arizona wineries.
During the holidays, they're offering a deal where you can purchase a bottle from the bottle shop, and they'll throw in two glasses in a silver package for an extra $18. Note: It's while supplies last, and you have to go to the shop at 4280 N. Campbell Road to purchase it.
You may have seen them at Cultivate. This Tucson-based spice company sources its product from desert regions in the Southwest and Mexico, including Hatch chiles and salt from the Sea of Cortez.
They have some interesting at their online shop, like a three-pack of flavored salts that you can take camping. They've also got a couple of nice gift sets ranging from $26 to $36.
Not only are they gorgeous, these locally-made chocolates have unique desert flavors you're not going to get in a Godiva. The shop's handmade chocolate bon bons may be tough to score, as they're made in limited quantities.
But Monsoon Chocolate's website currently has several of the chocolate bars available for order. For example, they've got an entire single origin series which showcases specific farms and regions like the Ucayali Peru 72%, $9 online.
Tucson Mexican food trading cards
View this post on Instagram
THEY’RE BACK! If you want the ultimate in delicious stocking stuffers, head over to the @whyilovewhereilive store in the @msaannex for packs of The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food trading cards, which we made with our supercool gastronaut pals at @tucsonfoodie ! We’ve also got them for sale at our Visitor Center at Euclid & University, right next to the campus at the @uarizona ... ❤️🌮🔥🌮🔥🌮💙 📸: @tucsonfoodie (PS- Stay tuned for a giveaway next week!) @vamosatucsonoficial @gustavo_arellano @cityoftucson @pima_county #visittucson #tucson #foodies #love #eatlocal #tacos #best23milesofmexicanfood #mexico #foodiesofinstagram #foodporn #mexicanfood #cityofgastronomy
Wouldn't it be cool if you got one of these in your stockings instead of a toothbrush? (Wait, do other people get toothbrushes in their stockings, because I always get them. Oh no!) Visit Tucson partnered with Tucson Foodie to make these collectible cards with yummy local foods with fun facts printed on the back. Each pack comes with a little stick of gum too, to freshen your breath?
Grab some at the Tucson Visitor's Center at 811 N. Euclid Ave., or head on over to I Love Where I Live a the MSA Annex. The Tucson store is also selling them online for $5 a pack here.
This unique sea salt is harvested in controlled salt ponds along the Sonoran coast. This salt from the Sea of Cortez has a "rustic, intense flavor making it ideal for every day cooking as well as for crusting the rim of a margarita glass."
The cotton bags are embroidered by the women of Sabanito Sur, Sonora, through a partnership with the business. Handmade designs include whimsical mermaids, octopuses and sea horses. Purchase one for $14 through Sal del Mar's website.
View this post on Instagram
Taco Prayer Hands I have some of these tees in. If you want one, hit up the link in my bio to get one 40%off. So many people been asking for this shirt since it sold out so fast. Thank you for all your support. #chef #cheflife #tacos #southsixthbodega #tacoprayerhands #chewest #merch #shirt #food #tucsonmiamor
I might not wear this one to church, but then again I'm Jewish so what do I know? This sweet Che West shirt just made its online debut through South Sixth Bodega recently. It's available in crew and v-neck for $25.
Check it out! It's got a bottle of hot sauce for a rosary.
Fresh flour tortillas
This isn't a link to any specific thing, just a general reminder that out-of-towners love our tortillas. I have personally taken big bags of tortillas in my carry-on, and nobody took them away. Although one Sky Harbor guy did scare me by asking me to open my bag, and then commenting on my purchase, saying Carolina's out of Phoenix was better. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I usually go to Anita Street Market at 849 N. Anita Ave. to get mine, but everyone has their favorites. If all else fails, grab some Alejandro's from Safeway and be on your way!
During the month of December, this local coffee roaster is selling gift sets with four small bags of coffee. Each 4-ounce bag is specially selected by Yellow Brick Coffee, then roasted within three business days of your order and shipped immediately.
Restaurant gift cards
These are fun because a lot of restaurants will give you a bonus gift for yourself when you buy a certain amount. This year's examples include Fox Restaurants, which will give you an extra $20 for every $100 you spend.
Pita Jungle is also offering an extra $5 for every $25 you spend, but you might wanna go into the store to get this deal. Other popular gift card options include Tucson Originals, The Parish, Hotel Congress and the Downtown Tucson Partnership.