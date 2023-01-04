So often when going out to eat, my instinct moves toward indulgence. I love rich food and decadent settings.

During the holidays, I take pleasure in treats: bratwurst and warm potato salad on Christmas Eve, an opulent panettone by From Roy, lobster ravioli in cream sauce at a family reunion in Philadelphia, the almond and hazelnut mousseline from the Paris-Brest I made for New Year’s.

By the time I was cutting into the Paris-Brest, I had eaten so many delicious, heavy meals that I didn’t have room for any more. After two days of prep and baking, my joy while eating the pastry was diminished, which made me feel sad — and ready for a change of pace.

Food shouldn’t be assigned moral value. This article isn’t a judgy New Year’s resolution or a call-to-action for lighter eating as much as it seeks to present — somewhat — lighter options to those looking for them. I haven’t gotten the chance to try every dish on this list, but it’s the start to welcome balance in what I’m eating. Join me now, or whenever you feel like it. If you have suggestions for future coverage, feel welcome to reach out: elueders@tucson.com.

Nopalinda

Tamales aren’t known for their lightness. Vegan tamales are still indulgent — not diet food, but a lighter option than the traditional red chile beef that we’ve been enjoying over the holidays. I tried Nopalinda’s jackfruit tamales at a Las Mujeres Verdes market last month. They stood out among a crowded field for their flavor, which not only matched but exceeded many of the traditional tamales I had tried that month.

Nopalinda is a pop-up. Follow their Instagram to find where you can find them next.

Tooley’s Cafe

I’m still thinking about the vegan corn flapjack I had at Tooley’s last year. For a lighter brunch option, I’d order one as a little sweet treat after a turkey taco, topped with veggies like cabbage and tomato and served with a side salad. I didn’t believe in the turkey taco until I tried it! Their salsa verde made the mild taco sing.

Location: 299 S. Park Ave.

For more information, follow their Instagram.

Mariscos

For being a landlocked city, Tucson has an abundant tradition of mariscos. Local foodie Jackie Tran has urged his audience to sample the aguachile from Sinaloan-style Cocteleria La Palma; I’ve envied my predecessor Andi Berlin’s exploits in seafood towers at Mariscos El Bochas. Mariscos Chihuahua on Grande is an institution. In 2023, I’m declaring simple shrimp cocktails and ceviche tostadas “in.”

Locations: Cocteleria La Palma, 1137 S. Sixth Ave. | Mariscos El Bochas, 1439 S. Fourth Ave. | Mariscos Chihuahua on Grande, 1009 N. Grande Ave.

For more information, check out Cocteleria La Palma’s Instagram, our story on Mariscos El Bochas, and Mariscos Chihuahua’s website.

Lemongrass

If you’re looking for a mom-and-pop shop slinging nutritious food downtown, Lemongrass serves Nepalese-Thai curries that are heavy on vegetables and vegan options. Their cozy spot on Fourth Avenue presents a different take on a weeknight out.

Location: 344 N. Fourth Ave.

For more information, check out their website.

Sopa de tortilla

Sometimes, all you want is a nice bowl of soup.

I love sopa de tortilla, and I’m looking forward to trying El Torero’s rendition with chicken. The signature chicken tortilla at Beyond Bread got me through the toughest days of my COVID infection last fall. If you’re looking for a diner-like chicken noodle, Choice Greens has a great option that you should order with their well-salted focaccia (or a salad if you’re really in the mood for some greens).

If you live in Sahuarita or Green Valley, I’d recommend Los Agaves for brothy chicken soups. When visiting family down south, I’d often enjoy either the tortilla soup (which comes with big melty chunks of white cheese — like at El Torero, you need to order the chicken separately) or the Xochitl, which is veggie-forward but hearty nonetheless, with tender chicken and toothsome, gently cooked avocado in the broth.

Locations: El Torero, 231 E. 26th St. | Beyond Bread, 3026 N. Campbell Ave., 6260 E. Speedway, 421 W. Ina Road | Choice Greens, 2829 E. Speedway, 1825 E. River Road | Los Agaves, 1451 S. La Canada Dr. (Green Valley)

For more information, check out El Torero’s website, Beyond Bread’s website, Choice Greens’ website, and Los Agaves’ website.

Vegan rainbow sandwich at Dedicated.

I’ve been eager to try Dedicated’s vegan rainbow sandwich since its centerpiece — house-made, marinated rice paper bacon — crossed my radar. This twist on a bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado sandwich is made with fresh-baked gluten-free sourdough.

Location: 4500 E. Speedway

For more information, check out their website.

Kukai Don at Kukai

When I’m pressed for time and in the mood for something light, one of my go-tos is sushi from Whole Foods. But on the top of my list of lighter dishes I’ve wanted to try is the Kukai Don at Kukai, a fast Japanese restaurant in the MSA Annex. The rice bowl is served with spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and seaweed. If you’re looking for a slightly more elaborate option, the Mt. Fuji Don adds masago, tempura flakes and eel sauce.

If you’ve ever tried their veggie curry, let me know how you like it!

Location: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

For more information, check out their website.

Seasonal salads and veggies from Anello

When going out for pizza, veggies can so often be an afterthought, if a thought at all. Anello, a downtown pizza restaurant owned by a one-time apprentice of pizza guru Chris Bianco, defies this expectation. The seasonal vegetable and salad options are crafted to reflect the produce that is most fresh and delicious.

At the time of writing, the winter vegetables were miso-roasted carrots and French radishes, the salad made from slow-roasted cabbage, Arizona tangelos and pecans. For a light dinner out, I’d split one (or both) of the veggie options and a pie with a friend. In fact, I’ve done this recently.

Location: 222 E. Sixth St.

For more information, check out their website.

