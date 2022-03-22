We’re so proud of our Wildcats men's and women's basketball teams for making it to the NCAA Tournament this year!
Though I’m bummed that our women’s team isn’t moving forward, I am so excited to watch our men’s team in March Madness — the next game is the Sweet 16 this Thursday night. But I have to admit, I don’t have cable! So I needed to find a place where I could watch the big games.
While people who frequent sports bars probably already have their neighborhood joint — and we know the eateries in Main Gate Square will be exploding with Wildcat spirit — I wanted to round up places for Tucsonans like me, who want to celebrate this special occasion but aren’t sure where to go.
Barrio Brewing
I’m partial to Barrio Brewing’s ambiance: they somehow make an industrial warehouse seem cozy. I like that it’s spacious. They project games onto large, pull-down screens spaced throughout the venue, and they won’t run out of space on game day.
Location: 800 E. 16th St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday | 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Bob Dobbs
If you want the school spirit of the University of Arizona area while avoiding Main Gate Square, Bob Dobbs is a neighborhood bar just east of campus. Their grill menu is a hidden gem and they’ll also have a limited game-day menu and regular Thursday specials on beer. While they have outdoor seating, the best seats in the house to watch the game are probably at their circular bar or cozy booths.
Location: 2501 E. Sixth St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday | 11-12 a.m. Friday | 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday | 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon, BBQ
The whiskey bar and blues joint has big shoes to fill in the former location of the iconic Wildcat House — my parents’ favorite place to go dancing when they attended the UA in the ‘80s. Brother John’s has a big patio and an even bigger tap list of beers with drink specials on game day. Their barbecue menu hits brilliance with their “hot mess” nachos, topped with house-smoked pulled pork. If you want to watch the game, their TVs are clustered over the bar.
Location: 1801 N. Stone Ave.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday | 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday | 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Casino del Sol
Casino del Sol will be hosting a free screening of the Wildcats March Madness game on Thursday in their outdoor Ava Amphitheater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food and drinks will be for sale on premises.
Location: 5655 W. Valencia Road
Hours: this one-time event will occur at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24
For more information, check out the event page.
Delicias Mexican Grill
Delicias seamlessly bridges a family-friendly atmosphere with amazing drink specials. I love their booths, which are equally likely to house a family of four as friends sipping margaritas after work. The TVs are over the bar, but you can see them from most seating in the house. Their diced shrimp tacos are bomb. They may not be playing the game when you walk in, but they'll put it on if you ask.
Location: 4581 S. 12th Ave.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday | 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday
For more information, check out their Facebook page.
Home Plate
If this bar had a mouth, it would scream “SPORTS!” There are pool tables and batting cages in the back behind the patio. TVs ribbon across an entire wall, set shoulder to shoulder for max viewing engagement. They have two locations: one in Marana, the other at 22nd and Swan.
Locations: 8579 N. Silverbell Road in Marana; and 4880 E. 22nd St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday | 11-2 a.m. Friday | 10-2 a.m. Saturday | 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday
Hops Sports Grill
I found out about this gem when doing my far-east side roundup. I actually overlooked it, and a faithful reader corrected me in the comments section. Their menu is completely made from scratch and they have extended seating in a tent situation outdoors.
Location: 120 S. Houghton Road
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday | 11-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday
Monsoons Tap & Grill
There are three bars on this list that have TVs you can watch while seated on a patio, and Monsoons is one of them! This old-school bar and grill offers decadent bar fare, like pizza covered in mac and cheese. Wowza! Games will be screened with volume ON.
Location: 6781 N. Thornydale Road
Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday | 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday | 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Noble Hops
Oro Valley’s Noble Hops, in addition to Monsoons and Trident Grill’s locations on Swan and Craycroft (more about them below), is one of few bars on this list where you can watch the game from their outdoor patio. If you’re determined to sit outside, maybe get there a little early to snag one of the high-tops closest to the bar, where the game will be best viewed.
Location: 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday | 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Noble Hops also has a location at 445 S. Alvernon Way, but indoor dining may be the go-to for watching the game there!
The Canyon’s Crown Restaurant and Pub
While this British-themed bar might shine for watching football (and by football, I mean soccer), they have TVs off of almost every surface imaginable. Their menu is true to the theme, in case you’re missing the corned beef you had on St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re curious to try a Scotch egg, nacho toppings on waffle-cut fries, or just have bomb beer-battered fish and chips, this is the place to go. FYI, they will be starting weekly trivia at 8 p.m.
Location: 6958 E. Tanque Verde Road
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Wednesday | 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday | Closed Monday
The Neighborhood
It’s easy for me to forget that The Neighborhood started out as a sports bar, when their fame comes from their outrageous drinks and over-the-top munchies. If you’re watching the game, you have to get bartender Lena to make you something special to imbibe, whether that’s their trademark michelada or one of her custom creations. But with TVs at every turn, including a huge drop-down screen that fills almost an entire wall, The Neighborhood has formidable chops as a sports bar alone.
Location: 3940 E. 29th St.
Hours: 3-10 p.m. Monday | 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday | 11 a.m. to midnight Wednesday | 11-2 a.m. Thursday-Sunday
Trident Grill II & III
While the Trident Grill is a local chain, with spots near the UA both on Campbell and off Speedway, I want to show some love to their locations on Swan and Craycroft, specifically, because they are some of the few bars in town where you can watch the game on their patio. Their food is also so good, my family has gotten it more often for takeout than dine-in. Which is to say, their menu stands on its own.
Locations: 2910 N. Swan Road and 250 S. Craycroft Road
Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday | 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday | 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday
Trident Grill also has locations at 2033 E. Speedway and2912 W. Ina Road, and Trident Pizza Pub is at 446 N. Campbell Ave.
Tiny’s Saloon & Steakhouse
If you live on the far west side of town, Tiny’s is the place to go to get deep-fried goodness alongside beer specials and the latest UA game. Its theme is wild west, which feels appropriate given that it’s in the southern shadow of the Starr Pass mountains.
Location: 4900 W. Ajo Hwy.
Hours: Noon to 9:30 p.m. daily
For more information, check out their Facebook page.