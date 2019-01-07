Noodles in every neighborhood! Tucson's west side will soon have its own Japanese noodle shop, from the people behind Yoshimatsu on Campbell.
Maru Japanese Noodle Shop will specialize in "noodles and very popular food currently in Japan," according to its website. Chef Takayuki Takagi of Yoshimatsu said that they'll be ready to talk more about the concept soon when it's closer to opening. But for now, the website says they'll start with "the popular ramen with Maru original umami broth."
"We want to introduce more Japanese food culture, not just ramen and sushi," the website reads. Yoshimatsu currently serves several varieties of ramen and udon noodle soup including tomato ramen, spicy tantan men and tonkotsu. Here's to hoping they'll bring their beef curry udon soup, a personal favorite of mine since my college days. 🍜
The shop is going into a stripmall at 1370 N. Silverbell Road north of Speedway, not far from Pima Community College West Campus. Their website is marunoodle.com if you'd like to follow along. They don't seem to have a Facebook page quite yet.