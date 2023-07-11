Editor's note: This story was originally published on July 1, 2021. It was updated in 2023.

Summer is my favorite season. It always has been. I love the quiet that settles on Tucson when all the birds have flown north for the season, the excruciatingly bright sunshine, the sauna effect of getting into a hot car.

But my favorite part of every summer, as it is for most Tucsonans, is monsoon season. Rare humidity builds in a slow arc toward spectacular thunderstorms and life-giving rain.

This was my inaugural article as the food writer for #ThisIsTucson. I love the monsoons, and was as excited to celebrate them then as I am today.

Before you depart, please make sure it is safe to do so. The National Weather Service has safety guidelines for monsoons on their website. Be sure to avoid driving through washes or overflowing dips. Flash floods can happen suddenly even if it's not raining where you are. Don't hang out in low areas. Monsoons, like most of Tucson's rugged desert environs, can be as dangerous as they are breathtaking.

Go-tos for a special occasion

The most obvious answers to this proposition are the most expensive — the views at Starr Pass, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd., the Ritz-Carlton, 15000 N. Secret Springs Dr., or Vivace, 6440 N. Campbell Ave., are hard to beat.

While Starr Pass is one of my go-tos for a special occasion, I want to also share places with views where Tucsonans could stretch a budget rather than break it.

Surprising finds

While few restaurants with a view are actively cheap, some of the more accessible places to watch a monsoon also happen to be the most unique.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr., and Flight Grill at the Pima Air and Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road, offer expansive views from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Sheltered views

If a meal at Vivace is out of your price range, try the nearby Blanco Tacos + Tequila, 2905 E. Skyline Dr., where you can cozy up to a bar and witness — yet feel sheltered from — the majesty of nature, for the slightly-inflated price of a cocktail.

Similarly, the Moonstone at The Graduate Hotel — a reader suggestion (Thanks @davis.allen!) — gives you panoramic views from the heart of town and simple bar eats. The restaurant and bar is located on the top of the hotel right behind Main Gate Square on the University of Arizona campus, 930 E. Second St.

Desert setting

While neither of these places are cheap, per se, I had to mention Tohono Chul’s bistro at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte (they offer bottomless $19 prickly pear margaritas or mimosas) and Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail, as well.

There’s nowhere better to feel like you are an integrated part of the desert we love so much.

Safe in the wild

If watching the monsoon from your car is more your speed, and the roads are safe, I’d suggest the Sweetwater Preserve, Babad Do'ag or Agua Caliente trailheads to watch the storms come through.

Pack a picnic, or pick up some pastries from Tucson institutions like La Estrella Bakery or Le Buzz Cafe.