The California chain Nekter Juice Bar is opening its second Tucson location this Saturday on Grant Road next to Culinary Dropout.
To celebrate, the store will offer its 16-ounce juices and superfood smoothies for a dollar, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Limit one per person.) The first 40 guests at the grand opening party will also get some free Nekter swag.
Nekter opened its first store at La Encantada in May. The chain is known for its cold-pressed juices, healthy smoothies, acaí bowls and gourmet soft serves with mostly vegan ingredients.
The chain is donating 20 percent of its sales Saturday to local nonprofit Ben's Bells, which promotes kindness in the community.
Nekter at The Yard opens at 2501 E. Grant Road at 7 a.m., with grand opening festivities at 9 a.m. Hours will be Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.