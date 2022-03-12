The Delta

Spring has sprung, and in Tucson that means we have a new flurry of restaurant openings taking advantage of our city’s beautiful weather. New offerings bring mochi donuts and wood-fired fine dining.

On the horizon, we can look forward to a sibling to the basement bar Tough Luck Club and a brick and mortar for Houlden’s Rise Above.

Bata

35 E. Toole Ave.

Wood-fired fine dining from Chef Tyler Fenton, of Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink, set in a chic warehouse downtown. Read our story about Bata here.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

For more information, check out their website.

The Chicharron de Pargo, red snapper filet with vegetables and salsas, served at Cruda.

Cruda

31 N. Scott Ave.

Oyster bar and mariscos restaurant downtown, from the owner of The Neighborhood and La Chingada. Read our story about Cruda here.

Hours: 3-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

For more information, check out their website.

Del Cielo Tamales

3073 N. Campbell Ave.

Mexican restaurant with both traditional and extensive vegan menus.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, closed Monday

For more information, check out their Facebook page.

Frida's Cafe's Diego Rivera sandwich is a spin on a BLT, with a chile relleno instead of bacon, plus some avocado.

Frida’s Cafe

5526 E. Grant Road

Mexican-inflected brunch restaurant near Tucson Medical Center.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

For more information, check out their website.

Hillhouse Coffee

8991 E. Tanque Verde Road

Drive-thru coffee stand with trademark “cold roast” and pastries from La Estrella Bakery.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

For more information, check out their website.

Find the “chicken” avocado salad at Midtown Vegan Deli and Market.

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market 

5071 E. Fifth St.

Vegan restaurant and grocery store with animal-free alternatives to classic comfort foods. Read our story about Midtown Vegan here.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday

For more information, check out their Instagram.

Squared Up Pizza uses fresh pepperoni and Mario's family recipe for Sicilian pies.

Squared Up Pizza

Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Sicilian-style pizza by way of New York, with gourmet pies like their white pie, made with ricotta and honey, alongside more traditional options. Read our story about Squared Up here.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

For more information, check out their Facebook or Instagram accounts.

BoMo

9040 E. Valencia Road

Rita Ranch-area boba tea shop featuring fun mochi donuts.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily

For more information, check out their website.

Shana Oseran spearheaded the idea of opening a jazz club called the Century Room inside Hotel Congress' former Copper Hall. The borderlands jazz and mezcal tasting lounge will open on Feb. 4.

The Century Room

Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Mezcal bar and jazz club inside Hotel Congress.

Hours: 6 p.m. to close, Thursday-Sunday

For more information, check out their website.

The Citizen Hotel

82 S. Stone Ave.

Boutique wine hotel featuring a lobby bar, plus Sand-Reckoner Cellar that offers tastings and tours.

Hours for the lobby bar: 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

For more information, check out their website.

A cocktail titled “Killer Parties Almost Killed Me” is served in a ceramic peacock and set aflame.

The Delta

135 S. Sixth Ave.

The sister restaurant to Casas Adobe's The Parish, The Delta's Chef Travis Peters brings southern rockstar flair to a bar and grill menu. Read our story about The Delta here.

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday, closed Monday

For more information, check out their website.

The Monica

40 E. Congress St.

Downtown market and restaurant from the El Charro dynasty, featuring breads and pizzas made by Barrio Bread’s Don Guerra, in addition to full breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Read our story about The Monica here.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

For more information, check out their website.

On the horizon

