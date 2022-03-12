Spring has sprung, and in Tucson that means we have a new flurry of restaurant openings taking advantage of our city’s beautiful weather. New offerings bring mochi donuts and wood-fired fine dining.
On the horizon, we can look forward to a sibling to the basement bar Tough Luck Club and a brick and mortar for Houlden’s Rise Above.
Bata
Wood-fired fine dining from Chef Tyler Fenton, of Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink, set in a chic warehouse downtown. Read our story about Bata here.
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Cruda
Oyster bar and mariscos restaurant downtown, from the owner of The Neighborhood and La Chingada. Read our story about Cruda here.
Hours: 3-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Del Cielo Tamales
Mexican restaurant with both traditional and extensive vegan menus.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, closed Monday
For more information, check out their Facebook page.
Frida’s Cafe
Mexican-inflected brunch restaurant near Tucson Medical Center.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily
Hillhouse Coffee
Drive-thru coffee stand with trademark “cold roast” and pastries from La Estrella Bakery.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
Vegan restaurant and grocery store with animal-free alternatives to classic comfort foods. Read our story about Midtown Vegan here.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday
For more information, check out their Instagram.
Squared Up Pizza
Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Sicilian-style pizza by way of New York, with gourmet pies like their white pie, made with ricotta and honey, alongside more traditional options. Read our story about Squared Up here.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
BoMo
Rita Ranch-area boba tea shop featuring fun mochi donuts.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily
The Century Room
Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Mezcal bar and jazz club inside Hotel Congress.
Hours: 6 p.m. to close, Thursday-Sunday
The Citizen Hotel
Boutique wine hotel featuring a lobby bar, plus Sand-Reckoner Cellar that offers tastings and tours.
Hours for the lobby bar: 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
The Delta
The sister restaurant to Casas Adobe's The Parish, The Delta's Chef Travis Peters brings southern rockstar flair to a bar and grill menu. Read our story about The Delta here.
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday, closed Monday
The Monica
Downtown market and restaurant from the El Charro dynasty, featuring breads and pizzas made by Barrio Bread’s Don Guerra, in addition to full breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Read our story about The Monica here.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
On the horizon
- Antojitos, 125 E. Congress St. — This playground and Mexican snack bar will be the newest venture of the mastermind behind The Neighborhood and La Chingada. Read our story about Antojitos here.
- Bar Bata, 35 E. Toole Ave.— Bar in the style of sister restaurant Reilly’s Tough Luck Club, located in the basement of downtown’s Bata — scheduled to open in May.
- Ezbachi, 63 E. Congress St. — Phoenix-based hibachi food truck that has expanded its empire to Tucson.
- Houlden's Rise Above, 5029 E. Fifth St. — This vegan bakery has long been found at cafes like Coffee Times and Red Captain Coffee, but is soon opening a brick and mortar.
- Mt. Lemmon Coffee Bean — Coffee shop under construction in Summerhaven.
- Noodies, 1726 E. Speedway — Fresh pasta cafe from the owner of Ceres, located in the old Bentley’s space and slated to open in March. Read our story about Noodies here.
- Pacaws Wings & Things, inside Just 1 More at 6255 E. Golf Links Road — The made-from-scratch wings started as a food truck and will now available in a bar setting. The grand opening is March 17!
- Peace, Love & Pops, 845 E. University Blvd. — Main Gate Square popsicle stand.
- Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave. — This local Insta-famous food truck known for its rim dips and spicy candies is opening a brick and mortar in coming months. Read our story about Tannas Botannas here.