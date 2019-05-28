We enjoyed these shrimp tacos, $2.99 apiece, at the new Pescaderia y Taqueria Yami on South Fourth Avenue. 

 Andi Berlin

Congrats Tucson townies! We have the city to ourselves again, and for some reason it's still cool enough to go outside? Let's celebrate our good fortune with some Texas barbecue or a Jingdong meat pie for the table! 

What's a Jingdong meat pie? It's a porky Chinese pastry that you can find at the new Chef Wang, which specializes in hard-to-find dishes from Northeastern China. You may have seen the spot as you drove by on Grant Road. It was the one with the mini lighthouse, left over from when the building was a Mariscos Chihuahua. 

Speaking of mariscos, there's also a new spot on South Fourth Avenue I like. My favorite thing about Pescaderia y Taqueria Yami is the badass mural of a Mexican cowboy riding a marlin. But the food is also pretty choice too. If you're in the neighborhood, stop by for some shrimp tacos and some of that wicked housemade salsa! 

It is May, so there aren't A TON of new places open. Most of the restaurants on this list are actually new locations of successful businesses like Cafe Santa Rosa. But this'll be a fun summer project for you ... Go to all of them and report back! 

BZ’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen

7856 E. Wrightstown Road, 520-546-1402

The east side restaurant BZ's Pizza closed in the summer of 2017 after its shopping center's anchor Safeway pulled out. But now it's back on the southwest corner of Pantano and Wrightstown. The new spot has 30 draft beers and a menu that includes pasta and seafood entrees like cioppino and lobster ravioli along with the signature thin crust pizzas. The Goodfella looks especially yummy, with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, capicola and chicken.  

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed Monday

Cafe Santa Rosa 

2615 S. Sixth Ave., 520-203-7569

Cafe Santa Rosa "outgrew" its original location at 3303 S. 12th Ave. and recently moved to the sprawling Los Portales space on South Sixth. 

After six years, Cafe Santa Rosa has moved from its flagship location on South Twelfth Avenue to the much-larger space that formerly held Los Portales Mexican food. The new spot has a full bar that will stay open later than the restaurant on the weekends. Co-owner Daniel Gonzales is also excited about the 200-person banquet hall that the new restaurant can use as a private dining room. Expect the same menu of Mexican and O'odham comfort foods, with some extra bar appetizers coming soon. 

Hours: Kitchen open Tuesday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., closed Monday; bar open Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight.

Charrovida 

7109 N. Oracle Road, 520-779-1922

Charrovida at 7109 N. Oracle Road in the Casas Adobes Plaza is opening Wednesday in the space that was home to Bird Bar & Chicken.

The family behind the historic El Charro Mexican restaurant has yet another fine dining concept under its sleeve. Charrovida delves into the healthful side of Mexican and Mediterranean food, with options like hemp tamales and cauliflower al pastor. Much of the menu is made up of veggie-based small plates, with plenty of vegan and gluten free options. Check out the menu here. 

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Chef Wang

356 E. Grant Road, 520-367-5375

Make sure to get an order of these Small Steamed Buns, $5.98.

Chef Wang has an extensive menu that includes Chinese-American classics, spicy Sichuan food and hard-to-find dishes from Northeastern China. The new spot is a partnership between Baoge Chen and Chef Hongquan Wang, who are from the city of Shenyang in the Dongbei. This region is known for its wheat dishes rather than rice, and includes hearty stews, dumplings, meat pies and pickled vegetables like you'd see in Korea. Start with the soup dumplings and Jingdong meat pie and go from there. Read more. 

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.; subject to change

Holy Smokin' Butts BBQ

6940 E. Broadway, 520-329-3088

The space at 6940 E. Broadway recently held the Chinese restaurant Maxim Super Buffet. 

Not long after it closed its small storefront on Wilmot, Holy Smokin' Butts BBQ is now open in the sprawling space that once held Gordo's Mexicateria. The 6,500-square-foot space features an open counter where you can see the meat being carved and prepared. They serve their meat like they do in Texas, laid out directly onto the tray with a paper liner. The menu specializes in smoked meats like brisket, pulled pork, sausage and tri-tip, which can be ordered by the pound or in a combo as well as a sandwich. Read more. 

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday

Island Plate Lunch

3699 N. Campbell Ave., 520-989-0001

The barbecue mix plate, $14.55, at Island Plate Lunch comes with kalbi beef short ribs, teriyaki chicken and beef. 

After closing its original foothills location in April, this local Hawaiian restaurant moved to larger digs on Prince and Campbell. The new Island Plate Lunch sports a separate bakery area with Hawaiian baked goods made by classically trained pastry chef Renee Eder. The malasadas were gone by early afternoon, but we found everything from Spam buns to butter mochi cake. The lunch menu also includes what I deem to be the best Hawaiian combo plate in town, with perfectly cooked kalbi ribs, teriyaki beef and chicken.  

Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily 

Pescaderia y Taqueria Yami

1926 S. Fourth Ave.

Pescaderia y Taqueria Yami is next door to Tortillas Don Juan on the historic South Fourth Avenue. 

This casual mariscos spot on South Fourth Avenue serves food from the coastal town of Guaymas, Sonora. This means you'll find shrimp cocktails, ceviche, various tostadas with octopus, crab and more. We tried a few different tacos including the Sonoran specialty cahuamanta, or stingray. Our favorites were the fried tacos gobernador, as well as the battered shrimp and cazon shark tacos, which had a sharper flavor to the fish. Pescaderia y Taqueria Yami also has a small market up at the front where you can purchase seafood to-go. 

Hours: Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Wednesday; Thursday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the horizon:

• A new Turkish restaurant called Istanbul is slated to open in the former May's Counter Chicken and Waffles spot in mid-August, writes Cathalena E. Burch in the Star

• The popular vegetarian restaurant Tumerico is opening a second location off of Fourth Avenue, as reported by Cathalena E. Burch in The Star

• Spotted: a sign for Mestizos Mexican restaurant on the former Indian Fry-Bread Manna From Heaven building at 1118 W. St. Mary’s Road. 

• The owners of Putney's are opening a country-themed nightclub called Whiskey Roads at 2265 W. Ina Road, writes Cathalena E. Burch in the Star

Save

Tags

You can find the Star's digital food writer Andi Berlin at a taqueria near you, taking tiny bites and furiously scribbling into an old notepad.