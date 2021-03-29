Tucson-based Eegee’s is bringing its frozen treats, ranch fries and subs to two more Tucson locations next month.
One location at The Landing, a shopping center on Irvington Road and Interstate 19, will be a 2,200-square-foot shop with a dining room, walk-up window, traditional drive-thru window and a separate drive-thru catering only to its famous frozen drinks.
The east-side location, at Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon roads, will be a 2,680-square-foot facility with dining and drive-thru.
Eegee’s is expanding its team, with a number of positions available at both locations. Those interested in applying can visit eegees.com/careers or follow Eegee’s on social media for updates about job fairs.
Since its start in 1970 as a vending truck selling Eegees, the company has grown to 26 locations in the Tucson market and one in Casa Grande.