eegees irvington store

The new Eegee’s on Irvington and I-19 will feature a walk-up window, traditional drive-thru and a separate drive-thru catering only to its famous frozen drinks.

 Courtesy of Eegee’s

Tucson-based Eegee’s is bringing its frozen treats, ranch fries and subs to two more Tucson locations next month.

One location at The Landing, a shopping center on Irvington Road and Interstate 19, will be a 2,200-square-foot shop with a dining room, walk-up window, traditional drive-thru window and a separate drive-thru catering only to its famous frozen drinks.

The east-side location, at Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon roads, will be a 2,680-square-foot facility with dining and drive-thru.

Eegee’s is expanding its team, with a number of positions available at both locations. Those interested in applying can visit eegees.com/careers or follow Eegee’s on social media for updates about job fairs.

Since its start in 1970 as a vending truck selling Eegees, the company has grown to 26 locations in the Tucson market and one in Casa Grande.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Send information for Tucson Real Estate to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com.

Tags