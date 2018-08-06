Downtown Tucson is getting a German beer hall this weekend with the opening of Ten55 Brewing and Sausage House. After five years at 3810 E. 44th St., the Tucson brewery is moving its taproom to Congress Street.
When it opens Saturday at 11 a.m., the 3,880-square-foot space will have a dozen Ten55 beers on tap, plus six "old world" Belgian and German beers, two ciders and five wine taps.
The menu will consist of 15 different sausages crafted by local chef Ivor Cryderman, using meat from the Tucson butcher Forbes Meat Company. The collaborative menu will include traditional sausages like bratwurst and Polish-style sausages, as well as three vegetarian sausages. Customers can also order sausages made from rabbit and venison, according to a press release.
The Polish Leap sausage carries on centuries of tradition; the recipe is straight from Cryderman’s great-great-great grandmother. Belgian fries and grilled cheese sandwiches will also make an appearance. "Beer-centric baked goods" for dessert will be provided by Emily Peterson of Beer Geek Bakery.
In a nod to beer hall tradition, Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will be present to ceremoniously tap the first keg. The Grand Opening party will go until midnight, and continue the next day with a "fruhschoppen," a Bavarian tradition that means "an alcoholic drink before midday in company."
Ten55 Brewing and Sausage House is at 110 E. Congress. Hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.