As someone whose loved ones have serious dietary restrictions, I know the frustration that can come with trying to find options that don’t feel like a compromise.

While gluten-free options are the highest priority for some diners, it can feel rare for restaurants to take the same care. Many gluten-free diners become creative, favoring cuisines that use rice more than wheat, or becoming home chefs. Here at #ThisIsTucson, we want to take care of some of that legwork for you. Here’s our guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson.

As you are likely aware if you’re reading this article, there are many reasons why people dine gluten-free. While some are allergic or sensitive to gluten, others have Celiac, and gluten contamination becomes a much more serious prospect. Many people started eating gluten-free for other health reasons, where a carb-heavy substitute is maybe not the best fit.

This article aims to have a little something for everyone, but it is not comprehensive. If we’re missing your favorite gluten-free spot, please let us know! Our food writer’s email is elueders@tucson.com.

If you are a diner with Celiac, or if the stakes of your gluten sensitivity are otherwise high, we only recommend the few explicitly gluten-free restaurants on this list. Please call before dining at any place on our list to guarantee that the food meets your individual requirements.

If you’re dining with Celiac ...

Bawker Bawker Cider House

Location: 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Popular gluten-free options: all of their hard ciders are naturally gluten-free!

For more information, check out their website.

Dedicated.

Location: 4500 E. Speedway

Popular gluten-free options: sandwiches, vegan options and cute desserts. This gluten-free bakery also does catering for Thanksgiving and other occasions.

For more information, check out their website.

Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro

Location: 5845 N. Oracle Road

Popular gluten-free options: they’re truly a one-stop shop for everything from breakfast (waffles and pancakes) to lunch (sandwiches) and baked goods (even wedding cakes). They also do Thanksgiving catering.

For more information, check out their website.

The Hidden Grill

Location: 4955 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Popular gluten-free options: the grill-based takeout menu focuses on proteins and stands out from the crowd with their meal prep options.

For more information, check out their website.

If you’re dining with gluten sensitivity ...

The rest of the restaurants on this list don't have entirely gluten-free menus, and there might be a reasonable chance for contamination. But they offer great gluten-free options amid diverse menus.

5 Points

Location: 756 S. Stone Ave.

Popular gluten-free options: huevos rancheros, forbidden rice chilled pudding. Substitute a GF English muffin for their smoked salmon benedict or any sandwich (my favorite is the Eggleston).

For more information, check out their website.

Blue Willow

Location: 2616 N. Campbell Ave.

Popular gluten-free options: many of their egg-based brunch options are easily made gluten-free by substituting gluten-free grain bread.

For more information, check out their website.

Feast

Location: 3719 E. Speedway

Popular gluten-free options: several of their stand-out entrees can be made gluten-free, like their red lentil tofu, Long Island duck breast, and pork shank. They also have GF dessert options, like a chocolate squash torte, house-made ice cream and an upside down tart.

For more information, check out their website.

Jonathan’s Cork

Location: 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road

Popular gluten-free options: their menu is centered around naturally gluten-free proteins, including exotic options like escargot and ostrich.

For more information, check out their website.

Kukai

Location: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Popular gluten-free options: rice bowls (like the kukai don, made with spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado and seaweed), onigiri, and veggie curry. Note: some condiments may contain gluten.

For more information, check out their website.

LaCo

Location: 201 N. Court Ave.

Popular gluten-free options: Not only can gluten-free bread be substituted on any of their burgers, they also have TallBoys’ iconic, naturally GF tots.

For more information, check out their website.

Noodleholics

Locations: 3502 E. Grant Road and 7850 N. Oracle Road

Popular gluten-free options: they have a dedicated gluten-free menu that includes some heavy hitters, from their popular Guilin noodle bowl to crispy pork rice.

For more information, check out their website.

Selena’s Salvadorian

Location: 2513 N. Campbell Ave.

Popular gluten-free options: their pupusas!!

For more information, check out their website.

Solid Grindz

Location: 6255 E. Golf Links Road

Popular gluten-free options: spam musubi and Hawaiian barbecue options.

For more information, check out their website.

Tito & Pep

Location: 4122 E. Speedway

Popular gluten-free options: Sea of Cortez shrimp with masa dumplings, along with their pork chop and salmon entrees, and a fire roasted eggplant agrodolce appetizer. Do NOT sleep on their panna cotta either.

For more information, check out their website.

Tran’s Fats

Location: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Popular gluten-free options: potato mochi dumplings, naked cauliflower, garlic cucumber and wings.

For more information, check out their website.

Tuk Tuk Thai

Locations: Campbell | Oro Valley | Sunrise

Popular gluten-free options: pad thai, hoy joh, ping (chicken or pork skewers) and holy basil chicken. Any of their soups and curries are gluten-free, except the regional khao soi chicken, unfortunately :(

For more information, check out their website.

If you’re looking for great substitutes ...

Pizza

Burgers

Pasta

Desserts

If you’re dining on a low-carb diet ...

CharroVida

Location: 7109 N. Oracle Road

Popular gluten-free options: any of their salads and Vida bowls can be made gluten-free and low carb. They also offer a keto chile relleno.

For more information, check out their website.

Istanbul

Location: 2945 E. Speedway

Popular gluten-free options: any of their low-carb plates.

For more information, check out their website.

Pita Jungle

Location: 7090 N. Oracle Road

Popular gluten-free options: while Pita Jungle has an extensive gluten-free menu, their lowest-carb options are their salads and entrees, including a keto-paleo platter heaped with lean chicken and veggies.

For more information, check out their website.

Urban Fresh

Location: 73 E. Pennington St.

Popular gluten-free options: any of their wellness wraps can be made gluten-free by swapping the wrap with collard greens, and all of their “raw radiance” options are raw vegan and gluten-free.

For more information, check out their website.

If you’re vegan, too ...

Beaut Burger

Location: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Popular gluten-free options: their 100% vegan burgers can be made gluten free with their millet and chia bun. Also, their spicy fries are some of the best in town.

For more information, check out their website.

Cafe Desta

Location: 758 S. Stone Ave.

Popular gluten-free options: They have an abundance of vegan options — my favorites are gomen and tikil gomen — and while injera can be gluten-free, to be certain, you can sub in rice.

For more information, check out their website.

Goodness Fresh

Location: 2502 N. Campbell Ave.

Popular gluten-free options: their Azteca or Thai Peanut protein bowls made with tofu.

For more information, check out their website.

Lemongrass

Location: 344 N. Fourth Ave.

Popular gluten-free options: vegan rice noodles, stir-fries or bowls, made with tofu.

For more information, check out their website.

The Tasteful Kitchen

Location: delivery service available across Tucson.

Popular gluten-free options: the vegan caterer has a rotating menu every week, with regular gluten-free options.

For more information, check out their website.

If you’re looking for some gluten-free ideas ...

While there are too many places that make these typically gluten-free foods to list, here are some broad categories of food that are safe options:

