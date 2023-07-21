I am someone who will take any opportunity I can to celebrate.

I love birthdays because they give me a chance to show someone I care about how much they mean to me, just a little extra that day. Bad things are bound to happen and must be endured; why can’t we take time to appreciate what good we are lucky to have?

But the thing about celebrating someone is that you shouldn’t give someone a gift that you want, you should give them what they want: even if that means no celebration at all.

Here at #ThisIsTucson, we’ve come up with a huge variety of local options to celebrate in whatever form or fashion the VIP would want on their special day. We’ve broken down the guide in two ways: group size and budget, so you can easily find ideas that work best for your needs. Cheers!

Couples

On a budget: Road trip! Drive up to Mount Lemmon or down to Parker Canyon Lake in Cochise County with homemade sandwiches, chips and your favorite candy bar and go on a cute hike. Grab a singular drink at a place with views like JW Marriott Starr Pass. Get a big box of pan dulce from La Estrella Bakery. Get as many tacos as you want from your favorite shop, like Tacos Apson, Taqueria Pico de Gallo or Rollies.

For our mid-budget girlies: Picnic with wine, cheese, in-season fruit, a baguette, pastries or sandwiches from Time Market. Pick up flowers from a local florist like Bloom Maven. Or go with a classic: a date night for two at the restaurant you really like but don’t go as often because it’s just a little too nice or out-of-the-way for everyday, like Saguaro Corners or Indian Twist. I also love going to the movies at The Loft Cinema or Roadhouse Cinemas, even though it’s a chain. If you’re into wine, go to a tasting at Revel or Pearly Baker Fermentables and then eat at a nearby restaurant downtown.

Let’s splurge: Book a day trip or an overnight at Tanque Verde Ranch for horseback riding or enjoy a romantic dinner at a restaurant like Feast, Bata, Tito & Pep, Kingfisher, PY Steakhouse, CORE Kitchen at the Ritz-Carlton, Maynards or Anello.

Small groups

On a budget: Take a dive bar crawl through Tucson classics like The Buffet, The Hut, Che’s Lounge, Mr. Heads, Danny’s Baboquivari Lounge, Saint Charles Tavern, The Nugget, The Bambi Bar, The Shelter and Kon Tiki. Here’s a Tucson Subreddit discussion of favorite dive bars. Maximize your budget with a walkable route down Fourth Avenue, a designated driver or splitting the ride-share with as many people as you can comfortably fit. Here’s our guide to the downtown streetcar, which is free to ride for now.

For our mid-budget girlies: Go to a Tucson restaurant with a lot of history and atmosphere, like Mi Nidito, El Torero, Tohono Chul’s patio or Cafe a La C'Art. If the person you’re celebrating loves meat, check out a classic steakhouse like Silver Saddle, Li’l Abners, El Corral or Daisy Mae’s. If they’re vegan, maybe check out a restaurant with a great selection like Del Cielo Tamal, Taqueria La Esquina, Tumerico or Beaut Burger. But go where you like! For some, that means Guadalajara Original Grill. For others, that means Prep & Pastry. For my closest friend, it means Renee’s.

Let’s splurge: Book a spa day at local resorts like Miraval or Canyon Ranch. You can get a taste of these luxurious experiences with a day pass or fully commit to a staycation. Massage? Facial? Say less.

Big group

On a budget: A potluck or barbecue at your place! Bonus points if you can recruit someone with pool access to host. If you don’t have the hookup, consider a Resort Pass for a hotel with a pool, like Hotel McCoy, where rates for day use start at $20 per person.

For our mid-budget girlies: Order catering from your favorite restaurant. If you'd rather dine in, Locale’s beatific patio is a favorite for large groups, and they accept reservations for parties of eight or more. Barrio Brewing Co. not only has large tables for casual use, you can also rent out the venue with a set or open bar tab and catering. Other options to look into: Culinary Dropout, El Charro, Crossroads, Ermanos and Reilly Craft Pizza.

Let’s splurge: Find a restaurant with a lot of seating and even more views, like Blanco Cocina + Cantina or brunch at Hacienda del Sol. Hub and Cup Cafe offer central locations for a party that continues downtown. For parties of 12 to 112, the Tucson Botanical Gardens offers venue rentals onsite, but you can also fit a mid-size group on their patio, like my family has done for Mother’s Days past. You can also take a trip to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and make a reservation at Ocotillo Cafe (reservations may be made for parties of 8 or more).

All ages

On a budget: Reserve a spot in a park. (We have more information on how to do that here.) You can bake a cake, or order one in advance from bakeries like Village Bakehouse or 5 Points. When I worked at Whole Foods, I was always impressed with our cakes made with fresh fruit, which actually turned out to be some of the cheaper cake options in the area. I’d wager AJ’s makes a good cake as well. Make it extra fun with a piñata from Food City.

For our mid-budget girlies: Grab milkshakes at Little Anthony’s then mini golf or hire Mr. Nature for some kid-friendly entertainment. If you’re a sporty group, head to the batting cages at local spots like Home Plate. A non-local option with nice views and food in-house is Topgolf. If I were a kid, all I’d want is a couple friends and a snickerdoodle pancake from Baja Cafe. Or a slumber party with pizza from Empire or Family Joint. If you’re looking for a restaurant that has options for kids and adults, try The Barnyard with a kids menu, a big outdoor space and games. Or there’s American Eat Co., which has kid-friendly favorites like pizza, fried chicken, tacos and hamburgers. Blue Willow has a cute lil kids menu and an even cuter gift shop for on-site presents.

Cute splurge: Rent out a gymnastics or trampoline park like Defy Tucson, Elevate or Get Air. Or throw a party at Reid Park Zoo. For more ideas, check out our archived story about kids’ birthdays here.