Wanna spice up your quarantine cooking routine?
#ThisIsTucson food writer Andi Berlin has some fun ideas for you! She's been covering our city of gastronomy for more than a decade, and is devoted to living and eating well, even during a pandemic. We'll chat with her about how food writing has changed during the age of coronavirus and hear about some of her go-to cooking tips and recipes.
Come prepared with your own questions, tips or stories about what you've been making at home.
This virtual event is free for our #ThisIsTucson members. If you're not a member and still want to join the event, you can become a member here.
Becoming a member supports the work of our five-woman team so that we can continue bringing you stories that connect you to the community and are helpful to your daily life. Researching, communicating and connecting our community are some of our core values, something that has become harder to do as people are asked to stay home and our staffers face furloughs. Our members help keep us strong!
What: #ThisIsTucson member meetup with Andi Berlin
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
How to register: If you're already a #ThisIsTucson member, check your email for the Zoom sign-up link. If you're not already a member you can join here and we'll be sure you get the invite, too.
Cost: Free for members