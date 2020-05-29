One of Tucson's most beloved taquerias announced on Facebook this morning that it plans to open a second location on the northwest side.
The post says that the new location will be on Thornydale Road next to Costco. From the picture, it appears to be inside the Shops at Thornydale plaza just north of Costco on North Thornydale and West Orange Grove Roads.
Since it opened in 2001, Tacos Apson has gained a hardcore following for its Sonoran-style carne asada and other beefy wonders. The restaurant at 3501 S. 12th Ave. is owned by Francisco J. Durazo, son of one of the founders of Los Apson, a famous Mexican rock group from Agua Prieta, Sonora.
Tacos Apson regularly makes national lists of must-eat spots in publications like Food & Wine. So basically, we're very excited! 🌮
More info coming soon ...