Not only can you visit a cute vintage ice cream truck over the next two Saturdays, but you can also post a photo with it on social media to get a free scoop.
Hub Ice Cream is breaking out its ice cream truck and visiting seven iconic Tucson spots this Saturday, June 5 and next Saturday, June 12.
All you have to do is snap a selfie with the truck, post it on social media and tag @HUBIceCream. The truck won't have any ice cream aboard, but you can show a screenshot of your social media post to the folks at Hub and you'll get a free scoop of ice cream during your visit to their location downtown. The offers ends Wednesday, June 30.
The truck will be parked at each location for 20 minutes.
Here's the schedule:
- Tucson Botanical Gardens, 12:30 p.m. June 5
- Joe Pagac's whale mural on the southeast corner of Grant Road and Campbell Avenue, 1 p.m. June 5
- El Con Mall's sign on Broadway, 1:30 p.m. June 5
- The elephant statue "Loxodonta Africana" by Ben Olmstead and Simon Donovan outside of Reid Park Zoo, 2:20 p.m. June 5
- Children's Museum Tucson, 10:30 a.m. June 12
- Old Main on the University of Arizona campus, 11 a.m. June 12
- University of Arizona campus recreation center, 11:20 a.m., June 12
"We are so excited to formally introduce Tucson to our vintage Model T ice cream truck," Hub Ice Cream's general manager Kristel Johnson said in a media release. "I have memories as a kid of running out to get a sweet treat from the ice cream truck. Those nostalgic moments stand out in my mind and are really special. Our goal is to provide that memorable experience for others through the delicious, high-quality ice cream served out of our charming, vintage truck."
Johnson previously owned Isabella's Ice Cream, which was known for its Ford Model T that served up ice cream around town and later at its now-closed brick-and-mortar locations. Johnson teamed up with Hub Ice Cream last year.
The vintage ice cream truck will also be available to reserve for parties and events.
Hub Ice Cream is located at 245 E. Congress St. For more information, visit hubdowntown.com/ice-cream or call 622-0255.