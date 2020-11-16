This year has been hard enough. So we don't blame you if you just don't have the energy for a Thanksgiving production.
Fortunately there's always takeout, and many Tucson restaurants are upping their game during the pandemic. Ordering your turkey to-go is a win/win situation for everyone involved: You can support local restaurants that desperately need it, and cut back on all that scrambling around with your family in a tiny kitchen.
And because many people are switching up their plans this year or foregoing Thanksgiving altogether, this list includes several restaurants doing individual portions or Thanksgiving meals for one or two people. We've also included several local caterers who specialize in holiday meals. The dessert section in particular features several small black-owned businesses from the recent Blax Friday Holla-Day Shopping Guide. There are also vegan options, and even some Thanksgiving breakfast kits for that leisurely morning. Just make sure to order ASAP, because supplies are limited.
🥞 Breakfast options
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
2500 E. Grant Road, Suite 182, phone: 520-815-5500, website: snoozeeatery.com
The Colorado-based breakfast chain is doing two different brunch kits for the morningtime. Both kits are meant to be baked in the oven, and come with sides like a mixed greens and fresh fruit salad, and a pack of Snooze Tenderbelly bacon. Choose from the Thanksgiving egg casserole kit, or the pumpkin brioche French toast bake kit. The kits also come with a gratitude card and breakfast conversation starter, as well as a coupon for a free pancake.
Price: Kits start at $50 and feed 4-6 people
Must order by: Nov. 16-28, all orders must be placed by the close of business the day before pickup
🦃 Thanksgiving meals:
Blue Willow
2616 N. Campbell Ave., phone: 520-327-7577, website: bluewillowtucson.com
The midtown brunch spot is doing an á la carte Thanksgiving menu with brunch options like full quiches, coffee cakes and pumpkin breads. Dinner items include a full or half pound of herb roasted turkey breast, maple glazed sweet potatoes, sage sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, three sisters succotash, a cranberry, apricot and apple compote, roasted beet salad and scalloped potatoes. They will also have full pumpkin, pecan and apple pies as well as chocolate cake. Available for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Order online here.
Price: Menu items vary
Must order by: Nov. 21
Gallery of Food Bodega
2522 E. Fort Lowell Road, phone: 520-884-5033, website: galleryoffood.com
This gourmet bistro and catering company was formerly located inside the Tucson Botanical Gardens, but moved to a new bodega-style marketplace on Fort Lowell Road earlier this year. Their Thanksgiving takeout dinner includes a choice of a locally-raised turkey from Top Knot Farms or a free-range Red Bird Turkey from Colorado. Side dishes include mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, fresh vegetables, Barrio Bread, homemade cranberry sauce, pecan pie and a Magdalena squash pie. Available for takeout or delivery. More info here.
Price: Dinners start at $295 and feed 4-8 people
Must order by: Nov. 20
Charro Steak and del Rey
188 E Broadway, phone: 520-485-1922, website: charrosteak.com
In addition to dine-in Thanksgiving service, the Flores family steakhouse is doing a special takeout meal that includes an 18-pound all-natural turkey, a Barrio bread and tamale stuffing, poblano mashed potatoes, Mexican street corn and pumpkin tamales with cranberry chutney for dessert. Check out the full menu online and call to order. El Charro Café will also be doing an "El Rey de la Enchilada" meal to-go. More info here.
Price: Dinners begin at $175 and feed 4-6 people
Must order by: Nov. 23
The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress
311 E. Congress St., phone: 520-798-1618, website: hotelcongress.com
In addition to dine-in on the Hotel Congress patio, The Cup Cafe is doing a hefty takeout meal that includes a family platter of roasted turkey breast, mixed greens salad, garlic whipped potatoes with pan gravy, collard greens brioche stuffing, sweet potato brulee, lemon parmesan green beans, cranberry sauce, a whole pumpkin pie and a bottle of Maynards AZ red wine. Pickup is on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Price: $275, feeds 4-6 people
Must order by: Nov. 16
First We Eat Catering and Confections
Pickup is at 918 W. Prince Road, phone: 520-437-4235, website: firstweeat.com
Chef Devon Sanner, formerly of Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails, is partnering with this local catering company to bring you a Southwestern Thanksgiving feast. The take-home meal includes a roasted turkey with guajillo and tamarind, chile maple gravy, chorizo and cornbread stuffing, sweet potato puree, street vendor's corn, jalapeno and orange cranberry relish and a pumpkin pie spice cajeta mousse. A vegetarian option butternut squash relleno en nogada is also available. They will also deliver for an extra $25 within three miles.
Price: $150, feeds 4-6 people
Must order by: Nov. 20
The Parish
6453 N. Oracle Road, phone: 520-797-1233, website: theparishtucson.com
The Southern fusion gastropub is doing Thanksgiving meals takeout or á la carte until they sell out. The full meal includes a 17-19 pound Creole seasoned smoked or fried turkey, cranberry sauce with orange and rosemary, buttermilk mashed potatoes and smoked Andouille gravy, blue cornbread stuffing and a green bean casserole with creamy mushrooms, toasted almonds and tobacco onions. Orders will be available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Price: Dinners are $125, feeds four people
Must order by: Until sold out
Chef Chic
1104 S. Wilmot Road, phone: 520-406-2757, website: chefchicaz.com
Tucson's first and only female Iron Chef is preparing two separate Thanksgiving dinners for takeout. The traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes a 12-pound turkey with gravy, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes and rolls, cranberry relish, choice of sweet potato or green bean casserole and a choice of pumpkin, sour cream apple, cherry or pecan pie. The Chic Thanksgiving Feast includes a 15-pound turkey with gravy, sausage and sage stuffing, rosemary mashed potatoes, choice of acorn squash custard or butternut squash cheddar bread pudding and a lot more. Check out the website for the full menu and call 520-406-2757 to reserve. Delivery is also available for an extra $25.
Price: Dinners start at $175 and feed 4-6 people
Must order by: Nov. 20
Feast
3719 E. Speedway, phone: 520-326-9363, website: eatatfeast.com
The midtown bistro is doing an á la carte Thanksgiving menu as well as a full meal for $40 per person. Options include turkey breast or legs and thighs, mashed potatoes, gravy, sage and celery stuffing, fennel and sausage stuffing, five spice cranberry sauce, winter squash stew, roasted beets with walnuts, grapes and blue cheese, Brussels sprouts and sunchokes with pancetta, scalloped russet and sweet potatoes and dinner rolls. Pumpkin and bourbon pecan pies are also available by the slice or whole. Pickup available on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Price: $40 per person
Must order by: Nov. 22
Casino del Sol
5655 W. Valencia Road, phone: 855-765-7829, website: casinodelsol.com
The resort casino's two gourmet restaurants PY Steakhouse and Bellissimo will both offer three-course Thanksgiving meals available for dine-in or takeout. The many other restaurants like Moby's and Ume will also offer specials, which you can view on their website. PY's dinner will include a butternut squash soup or fall harvest salad, an all natural white turkey dinner or house brined and smoked ham, chiltepin and marshmallow yams, traditional stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce and pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. Can order day-of!
Price: PY Steakhouse meal is $65 per person, Bellissimo meal is $38 per person
Must order by: Nov. 26
R & R Family Kitchen
7230 E. 22nd St., phone: 520-258-9994, website: rrbbqtucson.com
This local barbecue and catering outfit is doing three separate packages for Thanksgiving this year, including a smaller dinner for two, priced at $55. The main package comes with a 13-16 pound turkey, cornbread stuffing, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, honey pecan glazed yams, cranberry sauce, a dozen yeast dinner rolls and choice of apple or pumpkin pie. The larger package comes with a 20-22 pound turkey and the same sides. Customers must put down a 50 percent deposit on the two larger packages. Call to order at 520-258-9994.
Price: $55 meal feeds two, $229 meal feeds 6-8 people, $269 package comes with larger turkey
Must order by: Nov. 16
Mama Carey's Kitchen and Catering
Phone: 520-355-2525, website: mamaccatering.com
The local catering outfit is doing a Thanksgiving family special that comes with a ham and a turkey, and choice of two sides including macaroni and cheese, collard greens, stuffing, potato salad, candied yams, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole. It also comes with a pumpkin or sweet potato pie. Donate an unwrapped blanket or coat for the less fortunate and you'll get 10 percent off your order. Email mamaccatering@gmail.com or call 520-355-2525 to order.
Price: $240, feeds 10-15 people
🥦 Vegan options:
Charrovida
7109 N. Oracle Road, phone: 520-779-1922, website: charrovida.com
For the entire week of Thanksgiving, this healthful Mexican restaurant is serving a two-course plant-based meal dine-in or to-go. The meal includes a choice of vegan chorizo-stuffed portobellos in a mushroom and poblano crema gravy, or a Beyond Carne picadillo enchilada. With sides that include vegan smashed sweet potatoes, pickled nopalito salad and gluten-free hemp tamale stuffing. The meal also includes sweet pumpkin tamales with cranberry chutney for dessert. Also, 50 percent off select wines by the bottle ...
Price: $22.95 per person
Must order by: Nov. 29
Queen Quizine
Phone: 520-305-8530, website: queenquizinemealprep.com
This local plant-based meal prep service is doing a Thanksgiving menu with special items like the Thanksgiving in a Bowl, with butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, pecans and tart cranberries mixed together in a bowl. The Soul Bowl package for $109.99 includes barbecue pulled jackfruit, cinnamon maple butter mashed sweet potatoes, Southern style vegan mac and "cheese," collard greens and six jalapeño cornbread muffins. Delivery is Wednesday, Nov. 25. Order online at queenquizinemealprep.com
Price: Soul Bowl package is $109.99 and feeds 4-6 people
Must order by: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
🥧 Desserts:
Baked
website: bakedcreation.com
This local dessert catering company is running a special dessert menu for Thanksgiving. Options include a cookie box of holiday themed cookies; the apple bomb, which features a large tray of sugar cookie bars topped with cinnamon apples and sugar glaze; the brownie bomb, which is a giant brownie with a layer of gooey marshmallow and topped with a layer of chocolate peanut butter crispy rice. They also have a poundcake and peach cobbler. They'll be doing free delivery on Thanksgiving between 8 a.m. and noon. Message their Facebook page to order.
Price: $20-30 per item
Must order by: Nov. 23
Back Dough by Beyond Bread
6260 E. Speedway, suite 100, phone: 520-629-4111, website: beyondbread.com/backdough
The bakery behind Beyond Bread is preparing more than 30 different kinds of pies including pecan, chocolate pecan, pumpkin and pumpkin cream cheese, apple, cherry and more. Pies are 6 inches and cost $7.25 each. There are no preorders, but the store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, and bakers will be on hand all day on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Pickup hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Thanksgiving Day
NOSH Tucson
Phone: 520-891-4690, email: book@noshtucson.com, website: noshtucson.com
This husband and wife catering team specializes in sweets, and is doing a selection of Thanksgiving cheesecakes and pies. Options include pumpkin cheesecake and cranberry orange white chocolate cheesecake, dark cherry pie, pumpkin, sweet potato and bourbon pecan pie. Pickup must be done by 6 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 25. To place an order, direct message them on Facebook or email them at book@noshtucson.com.
Price: 9" pies for $15, 6" cheesecakes $15 and $18, 9" cheesecakes $45 and $48
Must order by: Nov. 20
TT's Treats
Phone: 520-286-1947, email: ttstreats20@gmail.com, website: ttstreats.com
This local bakery/caterer owned by Tucsonan Tailar Hughley just debuted a special holiday menu that includes a sweet potato poundcake with a maple pecan caramel topping, oatmeal cookies, peach cobbler, pecan pie, a cream cheese poundcake, sweet potato pie and chocolate peppermint chip cookies. To place an order, call or text call or text 520-286-1947 or email ttstreats20@gmail.com.
Price: Between $10 and $30
Must order by: Nov. 24
Village Bakehouse
7882 N. Oracle Road, phone: 520-531-0977, website: villagebakehouse.com
The Oro Valley bakery will have a selection of Thanksgiving pies, as well as dinner rolls and bread, available for last-minute pickup or special order. Pies include pumpkin and pecan, apple, cherry, blueberry and strawberry rhubarb. They're also doing smaller 4-inch individual pies as well. Call 520-531-0977 to place a special order, or show up the day before Thanksgiving on a first-come-first-served basis.
Price: 4-inch pies start at $4.75 each, 10-inch pies start at $15.95
Must order by: noon, Nov. 22