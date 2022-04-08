There’s an industrial exterior at 613 E. Delano St. that belies a treasure trove of inventive eateries.

It’s a ghost kitchen, where foodies can pick up or order delivery from vendors ranging from indulgent cookies to Halal shawarma. Its formal title is Tucson Food Hub, and it’s run by a company called Cloud Kitchens LLC.

The premise is based on the proliferation of food-delivery apps. Melissa and Erich Bartelman are the owners of Cluckers, one of the eateries at the food hub. They are industry veterans who have observed the shift themselves.

“We’ve really seen a major shift in how deliveries are being done — from a full delivery staff in house, to apps — like DoorDash,” Melissa said. “With that shift, it gives the opportunity to small businesses like us to get into the delivery game.”

The setting of the Delano space — a full industrial kitchen and a manager to coordinate with delivery drivers — was the right balance to get their fried chicken counter off the ground.

“With the cloud kitchen, we’re not building out a whole restaurant,” Melissa said. “We’re not taking on a business loan. We can focus on our brand, focus on our food, get our foot in the door.

“We have three kids. We don’t want to risk it all. It’s a way for us to start somewhere,” she said.

At Tucson Food Hub, Cluckers is able to collaborate with other chefs, like Sabah Humadi from Al Madina Kitchen. “His flavors are amazing,” Melissa said.

“He tries our sauces and gives us feedback," she said, as just one example of collaboration between chefs in the ghost kitchen.

The ghost kitchen is the first step to her lifelong dream of owning a restaurant that is deeply embedded in her community. “I (love) the energy of a restaurant ... making those memories for people. Celebrating anniversaries and birthdays. Food holds so many memories. I want to be a part of that,” she said.

Regardless of whether your goal is to have a brick and mortar or to launch a catering company or an ice cream brand, the cloud kitchen has been an incubator for emerging chefs across Tucson.

Julie Starks-Caston has the longest tenure at Tucson Food Hub. Her project, Julie's Guilt Free Sweet Treats - Sweet and Savory Kitchen, started because she needed delicious vegan ice cream.

“We became plant-based (to get) our diets back in line with our Christian views,” she said. “I didn’t know I was addicted to ice cream until I couldn’t have it.”

She found Tucson Food Hub when looking for a commercial kitchen equipped to make ice cream. When she realized how much space she would have, how much equipment, she thought she might as well use it. She and her daughter reflected on Tucson’s vegan scene, and what it was missing. “We didn’t have any vegan soul food!” Julie said.

Her daughter then built out their savory menu: fried mushrooms with a delightfully meaty bite and an impressively aromatic dredge and sauces; loaded fries that give In-N-Out Burger’s Animal Fries a run for their money. I ordered some to try and by the time I got home, the fry lost some of its crunch. I was shocked I did not mind a bit. Their use of spice is compellingly delicious.

Next week, Sweet and Savory Kitchen will have outdoor furniture available, so foodies can enjoy the crispy fry right out of the basket. When you come to pick up your order, just give Sweet and Savory a call, and they’ll be happy to set up the seating for you outside of the Delano space.

After suffering a family tragedy at the end of January, Julie had to take some time off to mourn.

“Despite the time off we had to take, we are committed to making this experience better for all of us,” she said. “We’re plant-based ourselves, so we’re constantly looking for the next thing, the better thing. This is delicious, but what would make it outstanding?”

Below, take a look at the eateries that operate out of Tucson Food Hub, which is located near North First Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road.

To place an order, visit their websites directly or use a delivery app, which may charge the business a marketing fee.

Al Madina Halal Kitchen

This Yemeni restaurant offers regional specialties like Chicken Mandi and Lamb Kabsa alongside an accessible Mediterranean menu of shawarmas, falafel and hummus. It’s a must-try.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily | Closed Tuesday

For more information, check out their DoorDash or Google Maps site.

Cluckers

Cluckers elevates comfort food with fried chicken entrees that are made by hand, with love, every step of the way.

Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday

For more information, check out their website.

OMG Sweets Shop

This bakery specializes in over-the-top cookies.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

For more information, check out their website.

Pies The Limit

They use the idea of pie liberally: savory hand pies are listed next to more traditional sweet pies on their inventive menu. They also feature numerous vegan options.

Hours: Noon to 3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily | Closed Sunday

For more information, check out their website or Facebook page.

Stancato’s Italiano Sonoran

Stancato’s celebrates both Sonoran and Italian heritage with their creative pasta dishes.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

For more information, check out their website.

Sweet and Savory Kitchen

Vegan soul food alongside dozens of ice cream flavors: what more could you want?

Hours: 2-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday | Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday | Closed Friday-Saturday

For more information, check out their LinkTree.

Sweet Royalty Catering

This Jamaican cookery opened just last month, with standards like jerk chicken and festival alongside specials like oxtail fries.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

For more information, check out their website.