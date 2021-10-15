Halloween is at the end of October so we can spend the whole month in delicious anticipation. Restaurants across Tucson understand the assignment: whether using pumpkin flavor or spooky designs, they’re making special treats for us to celebrate the season.
A number of establishments, including the Halloween institution The Parish, are holding off festivities until closer to the actual date. If you have a favorite joint that’s celebrating the holiday, send us tips before Oct. 25 and we’ll include it in an update! Email our food writer at elueders@tucson.com or reach out on Instagram @this_is_tucson or @elliceeats.
Halloween-themed treats
Coffee Times
For this month only, Coffee Times is now Spookie Times. They're offering a different Halloween-themed drink item every week, as well as a menu of autumnal pastries from Houlden's Rise Above Vegan Bakery. Maple pecan pop-tarts, chai snickerdoodles, and pumpkin streusel loaves are just a few of these options!
- Oct. 10-16: Mummy Mocha (WRAPPED in caramel swirl)
- Oct. 17-23: Haunted House Chai
- Oct. 24-30: Witches Cold Brew
- Oct. 31: Great Pumpkin Macchiato
dedicated. A gluten free bakery and coffee shop.
dedicated. has a cornucopia of fall-themed menu items, from their creepy-cute sugar cookies and cupcakes to a Thanksgiving sammy and gingerbread latte. Their entire menu is gluten-free, and many items (including the cupcakes) are dairy-free or vegan.
Pro-tip: Order the cookies in advance, because they sell out FAST.
Deliciocho
Deliciocho has some of the most creative Halloween foods in Tucson. Here are some of them:
- Churro ice cream sandwiches with Halloween sprinkles and "ghost slime"
- 16-inch "machete" quesobirria-style tacos
- Monstrous "La Chupacabra" birria tortes with Flamin' Hot Tostitos AND nacho cheese, and topped with two olives "which give it the appearance that this sorta just might bite back," the Deliciocho team says
Hub Ice Cream Parlor
Hub has concocted a flight of festive flavors. Kids (and kids at heart) will love their “trick-or-treat” candy bowl ice cream, while I'm captivated by their elegant coconut ash and orange vanilla scoops. And, of course, is it fall without pumpkin spice ice cream?
Roadhouse Cinemas
If you haven't been, Roadhouse Cinemas has decked out their lobby with Halloween decor, making even a classic strawberry-topped cheesecake look macabre by placing bloody letters on the cake case. Only one menu item, however, is explicitly made for tricks and treats: the black, “Venom” cocktail is made with vodka, raspberry and peach liqueurs, lime juice, Sierra Mist and blackberry syrup.
Pumpkin patch gems
Cafe a la C’art
Cafe a la C'art is taking pumpkin spice beyond the latte, to cream soda.
Pro tip: Savor Tucson's beautiful October weather with your pumpkin drinks on Cafe a la C'art's quaint patio.
Lindy’s on 4th
The burgermeister, mad scientist of the sandwich, has graced Tucson with a spooky burger of the month, topped with deep fried pumpkin ravioli and ricotta cheese. Feel devilish indulging with a chai pumpkin spice milkshake.
Rollies Mexican Patio
While we just said a horchata latte is superior to a pumpkin spice latte, if anyone can make the best of both worlds, it's Rollies. They also bring the spice to their iconic concha ice cream sandwiches.
Roma Imports
Not only is Roma Imports extending Oktoberfest through the end of the month with menu items like schnitzel and rotkohl, they're also bringing back the pumpkin puff! It looks like a spin on a whoopie pie. Whoopie!
Scented Leaf
Scented Leaf is trying to break Instagram with a GLITTERY, pumpkin pie and apple cinnamon tea latte. Hint: It looks like they also have pumpkin rolls.
The Screamery
This pumpkin ice cream actually uses the spooky squash as an ingredient — not just an amalgam of pie spices.
If you have any tips for Halloween-themed foods in Tucson, please share with us before our second installment on Oct. 25! Reach out to our food writer at elueders@tucson.com