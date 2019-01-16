The government may be closed, but Tucson's food scene is open business! These bars and restaurants are offering free and discounted food and drinks to federal employees affected by the government shutdown.
Saffron Indian Bistro
Saffron Indian Bistro, 7607 N. Oracle Road, is offering their lunch buffet for free to federal employees. All you have to do is show your ID to your server.
The buffet is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The restaurant will continue the offer until the shutdown ends.
The Parish
For the entirety of the shutdown, The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road, will be serving free Guedry's Gumbo and hush puppies to federal employees.
All you have to do is show your government ID.
Urban Pita
Federal employees who dine at Urban Pita, 345 E. Congress St., will get 50 percent off their meal — just show your federal ID.
Za'atar
Za'atar is offering free meals to federal employees. "We thank you for your services," the restaurant said on Facebook.
Zinman's Food Shop
Zinman's Food Shop posted on their Facebook page on Monday that they are serving free meals to federal employees during the shutdown.
Zinman's can be found at 111 W. 4th Street.
Pastiche Modern Eatery
Show your government ID at Pastiche, 3025 N. Campbell Avenue, and get a free Pastiche Burger or baked Mac n' Cheese and a non-alcoholic drink on the house.
Diablo Burger
Diablo Burger, 312 E. Congress St., is offering 50 percent off draft beer and wine for all federal employees with a valid government ID.
Good Oak Bar
Federal employees who show a government ID can get 50 percent off draft beer and wine at the Good Oak Bar, 316 E. Congress St.
Blue Willow
Federal employees can get a free 2 Egg Breakfast with coffee at Blue Willow, 2616 N. Campbell Avenue.
Alternatively, you can order a cinnamon roll pancake with coffee, also on the house. All you have to do is show your federal ID.
Hermosa Coffee Roasters
Hermosa Coffee Roasters, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, is offering free drip coffee to folks who show their federal ID or badge.
Currently, they plan to offer the free drip coffee until the shutdown ends.
Coffee Times
Coffee Times Drive-Thru, 3401 E. Speedway, is offering free 16-ounce coffees to federal employees.