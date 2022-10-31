You'll soon be able to get all the birria of your dreams when Rollies Mexican Patio opens its second location on the west side.

The Tucson favorite is parking its brand-new food truck at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, starting this Thursday, Nov. 3. Chef and owner Mateo Otero says the truck will be a permanent fixture there, eventually with its own dedicated area complete with a built-in patio. Rollies' flagship location is on Tucson's south side at 4573 S. 12th Ave.

"It's a happening place, it's central, you got the trolly," Otero says of the Annex. "I wanted to be downtown, west side, to get the best of both worlds."

The food truck will also welcome new menu items including a birria bánh mì torta, potato cheesy tacos (not to be confused with the rolled potato tacos at the south-side location), strawberry horchata, and sweet canela (cinnamon) iced tea. Also on the menu will be the Birria Rojo Cheesy and birria ramen, which are both on the existing menu at the 12th Avenue restaurant.

Otero also plans to add the birria bánh mì torta to the menu of the south-side location, possibly this week.

The food truck's hours at the Annex are subject to change, but for now you can find it from around 3-9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Otero also plans to be open during this Sunday night's All Souls Procession.

The south-side location is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

