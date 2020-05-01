The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is moving its emergency food distribution in Tucson to a new location with new hours starting Tuesday, May 5.
The new distribution location is at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, and will happen Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-10 a.m. Previously, distribution happened at the food bank's warehouse.
"We were in search of a bigger space where we can handle the traffic flow better and get people their food faster," said Norma Cable, a spokeswoman for the food bank via email. "We also know we’re dealing with the Tucson summer, so we were looking for shade, and a location close to our warehouse on Country Club."
Distribution will still be via a drive-through system, and the new location will have four lines for cars, double the number of lines it can currently handle at its warehouse.
From Ajo Way, head south on Forgeus Avenue and look for signs directing you to the distribution area.
"As we continue to try to reduce physical contact, we are asking people to keep their windows rolled up and show their photo ID or yellow card for the senior food box right through the window," Cable says.
Emergency food bags contain a combination of pantry staples including canned goods, dried rice and beans as well as other items the food bank has on hand at the time.
"These can be items from apples to oatmeal to juice, it just depends on the supply that day," Cable says.
People can pick up one food box per month. If it's your first time picking up a box be prepared to show your photo ID and another item with your address, like a piece of mail. If you've picked up a box before, you just need to present your ID.
Find a list of other food bank distribution sites in Southern Arizona and other resources offered by the organization here.