Check out local food truck roundups and below that a list of new food trucks ready to hit the streets with tasty bites. 

Food truck schedules change weekly, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every food truck listed.

If you know of a new food truck or you have a local favorite to add to the list, send a note here.

Food truck roundups to check out this month 

Food Truck Roundup at AZ Beer House

Arizona Beer House hosts a food truck roundup the last Saturday of every month.

This month grab some bites from Food Groupie CafeJohnny's Philippine GrillCulinary Graduate and Sarge's Cheesecakes.

Where: AZ Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road

When: Saturday, June 26, 3-8 p.m.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information. 

Picture Rocks Food Fest

Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.

Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road

When: Friday, July 2 and 16, 4-8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites

Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.

Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale

Visit Diamondback's Eastside Farmer's Market for a day of eating and shopping from locally-owned food trucks and small business vendors.

Where: 7889 E. 22nd St.

When: Sunday, July 4 and 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Civano July Food Truck Pick-up and Go

Make a quick stop and grab some food to-go from The Curry PotMeatball Madness and a few other tasty food trucks. 

Where: Civano Park, 5241 Richard Ashley Way

When: Sunday, July 18, 4:30-7 p.m.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Sahuarita July Food Truck Roundup

Head over to Sahuarita for a food truck roundup and grab something to munch on from Pin Up Pastries, The Curry Pot, Meatball Madness, Gigi's Fusion, Cotton Family BBQ, Taco'Queta, Nhu Lan Vietnamese Food, Haus of Brats and Jackie's Food Court.

Where: Rancho Sahuarita, 14455 S. Camino Lago Azul

When: Tuesday, July 6, 4:30-7 p.m.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Sycamore July Food Truck Roundup

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and visit the park for a food truck roundup and grab something to munch on from The Curry PotGigi's FusionTaco'Queta, Tracy's Irresistible Cheesecakes, Meatball Madness, Lahaina’s Shave Ice and DC Jumbie Latin Caribbean

Where: Sycamore Park, 7442 E. Sycamore Park Blvd.

When: Sunday, July 11, 4:30-7 p.m.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

It's Ladies Night at Blue Willow

It's Ladies Night at Blue Willow on Campbell! The Blue Willow gift shop and bar will be open during the event along with a selection of women-owned food trucks.

Where: Blue Willow, 2616 N. Campbell Ave.

When: Wednesday, July 21, 5-9 p.m.

Visit the Women Food Truck Owners of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.

Food Truck Night on the East Side

Grab dinner or a late night snack and help support a selection of women food truck owners.

Where: 7777 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Wednesday, July 28, 5-9 p.m.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

New local food trucks to try

Half Baked

Half Baked has a whole school bus filled with fried and baked bites. Skim through their menu of chorizo potato tacos, hash sliders, brisket loaded potatos, breakfast items and more.

Lahainas Shaved Ice

Lahaina’s Shave Ice serves up Hawaiian traditional shave ice treats with a selection of sweet syrup toppings. They even have a serving size as big as your head! Aloha!

Cow Pig

Cow Pig has a menu stacked with tender BBQ items and a tasty selection of breakfast dishes that will keep you coming back for more.

Montano's Chili & More

Montano's Chili & More specializes in a variety of entrees including quesadillas, chili con queso, tacos, burritos, and chili dogs.

La Botana Snack

La Botana offers desserts and tasty munchies like nachos con queso, tostitos con vedura, ceviche cups, fruit cocktails, pico de gallo, fresas con crema, smoothies, a fruity piña loca and much more. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.