Check out local food truck roundups and below that a list of new food trucks ready to hit the streets with tasty bites.
Food truck schedules change weekly, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every food truck listed.
If you know of a new food truck or you have a local favorite to add to the list, send a note here.
Food truck roundups to check out this month
Food Truck Roundup at AZ Beer House
Arizona Beer House hosts a food truck roundup the last Saturday of every month.
This month grab some bites from Food Groupie Cafe, Johnny's Philippine Grill, Culinary Graduate and Sarge's Cheesecakes.
Where: AZ Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Saturday, June 26, 3-8 p.m.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, July 2 and 16, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale
Visit Diamondback's Eastside Farmer's Market for a day of eating and shopping from locally-owned food trucks and small business vendors.
Where: 7889 E. 22nd St.
When: Sunday, July 4 and 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Civano July Food Truck Pick-up and Go
Make a quick stop and grab some food to-go from The Curry Pot, Meatball Madness and a few other tasty food trucks.
Where: Civano Park, 5241 Richard Ashley Way
When: Sunday, July 18, 4:30-7 p.m.
Sahuarita July Food Truck Roundup
Head over to Sahuarita for a food truck roundup and grab something to munch on from Pin Up Pastries, The Curry Pot, Meatball Madness, Gigi's Fusion, Cotton Family BBQ, Taco'Queta, Nhu Lan Vietnamese Food, Haus of Brats and Jackie's Food Court.
Where: Rancho Sahuarita, 14455 S. Camino Lago Azul
When: Tuesday, July 6, 4:30-7 p.m.
Sycamore July Food Truck Roundup
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and visit the park for a food truck roundup and grab something to munch on from The Curry Pot, Gigi's Fusion, Taco'Queta, Tracy's Irresistible Cheesecakes, Meatball Madness, Lahaina’s Shave Ice and DC Jumbie Latin Caribbean.
Where: Sycamore Park, 7442 E. Sycamore Park Blvd.
When: Sunday, July 11, 4:30-7 p.m.
It's Ladies Night at Blue Willow
It's Ladies Night at Blue Willow on Campbell! The Blue Willow gift shop and bar will be open during the event along with a selection of women-owned food trucks.
Where: Blue Willow, 2616 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Wednesday, July 21, 5-9 p.m.
Visit the Women Food Truck Owners of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Night on the East Side
Grab dinner or a late night snack and help support a selection of women food truck owners.
Where: 7777 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, July 28, 5-9 p.m.
New local food trucks to try
Half Baked
Half Baked has a whole school bus filled with fried and baked bites. Skim through their menu of chorizo potato tacos, hash sliders, brisket loaded potatos, breakfast items and more.
Lahainas Shaved Ice
Lahaina’s Shave Ice serves up Hawaiian traditional shave ice treats with a selection of sweet syrup toppings. They even have a serving size as big as your head! Aloha!
Cow Pig
Cow Pig has a menu stacked with tender BBQ items and a tasty selection of breakfast dishes that will keep you coming back for more.
Montano's Chili & More
Montano's Chili & More specializes in a variety of entrees including quesadillas, chili con queso, tacos, burritos, and chili dogs.
La Botana Snack
La Botana offers desserts and tasty munchies like nachos con queso, tostitos con vedura, ceviche cups, fruit cocktails, pico de gallo, fresas con crema, smoothies, a fruity piña loca and much more.