Sonny and Kim Chu had hoped late last year that they would be serving their tableside Korean barbecue from their new Korean steakhouse long before the summer heat had settled in.
But construction delays pushed those plans back a few months to July 5, when the restaurant at 4699 E. Speedway finally opened.
7 Ounce Korean Steakhouse is just one of two new Korean barbecue-themed restaurants in Tucson. Kogi Korean BBQ also opened in June, in the space that was once Seoul Kitchen at 4951 E. Grant Road. (Sorry guys, Kogi has no affiliation with the L.A. Korean/Mexican food truck.) Seoul Kitchen, meanwhile, moved to 6255 E. Golf Links Road, where it’s becoming popular for its daily lunch buffet.
The menu for 7 Ounce Korean Steakhouse, where you cook your meat on a tableside grill, includes everything from rib-eyes to short ribs, pork belly to chicken bulgogi, baby octopus to fresh shrimp and lobster, and surf and turf combo platters that serve two.
A limited beer menu includes local brews, and specialty cocktails, featuring an Asian bloody Mary. You can get martinis done 10 ways, including lemon drop and birthday cake.
— 7 Ounce is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. For reservations call 347-6995 or visit 7ounce.com
— Kogi Korean BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays