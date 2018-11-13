Thanksgiving is fun at home, but then you have to do the dishes ... So without further ado, here are five local spots that'll do everything for you. Even dessert!
Four course Thanksgiving dinner at Maynards
Gourmet meal options include a first course of cured local artisanal meats, a roasted apple celery bisque, Dragoon-brined turkey breast with turkey confit leg, Arizona prime rib and warm berry cobbler for dessert. Plus much more. Reservations are strongly recommended. Go here for the full menu and to reserve online.
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, noon to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Maynards Market and Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
Cost: $55 per person, $20 kids 12 and under, plus tax and gratuity
Thanksgiving specials at The Cup Cafe
A turkey meal comes with slow roasted turkey and confit thigh, cranberry sauce, buttermilk chive mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing and green bean casserole. There's also a vegetarian option with roasted portabella mushrooms. Menu here.
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: The Cup Cafe, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $23 for a turkey plate and $20 for a vegetarian plate, $5 for pie
Thanksgiving brunch at Signature Grill (Starr Pass)
Last year's buffet featured turkey; prime rib; pork; crab claws; shrimp; fresh and dried fruit tart; and Greek and agave yogurts. The westside resort's other restaurants Catalina Barbecue and Primo are also holding their own Thanksgiving dinners. More info here.
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Signature Grill at JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
Cost: $69 per person (13+), $27 for children (6-12) and free for children 5 and under. Call 520-791-6064 for reservations.
Thanksgiving buffet at Hilton El Conquistador
Buffet options include roast turkey breast with gravy and yams, prime rib, caraway and chipotle rubbed pork loin, turkey enchiladas, seared corvina fish fillet and more. Desserts include gluten free options. You can also order Thanksgiving meals to-go by calling ahead. More info here.
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Hilton El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort, 10000 N. Oracle Rd.
Cost: Adults pay $69, children (6-12) pay $26 and children 5 and under are free. Call (520) 544-1244 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Thanksgiving buffet at Hacienda Del Sol
The buffet includes roast turkey with herb focaccia stuffing, ham with pineapple glaze, gouda mac and cheese, molasses chipotle sweet potato puree, and desserts like bourbon pecan pie cheesecake and salted caramel snickerdoodles. Full menu here. Call to make reservations 520-529-3500
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $80 per person, $42 children 6-14, children 6 and under free